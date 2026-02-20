Miami divers shine on their final day of events as swimming begins competing at ACC Championships

The diving stage closed with hardware at the ACC Swim & Dive Championships — and Miami’s swimmers wasted no time stepping onto the championship stage.

On the final day of diving competition at the conference championships inside the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, veteran Mohamed Farouk delivered a steady performance on platform to pace the Hurricanes. After qualifying second in the morning preliminary round, Farouk advanced to the evening final and placed seventh overall with a score of 329.40, securing valuable conference points for Miami.

The platform final marked the conclusion of the diving portion of the meet for the Hurricanes, who leave Atlanta’s boards with sharp momentum.

Leading that charge was Chiara Pellacani. After defending her ACC title in the 3-meter springboard earlier in the meet, Pellacani was named the conference’s Most Valuable Women’s Diver — a recognition that cements her dominance and consistency on the conference stage.

And as diving wrapped, swimming competition surged forward.

Miami’s top 200-yard medley relay team — Leah Treglia, Zofia Sobczak, Isabelle Videment and Ines Mahmoudi — touched in 1:39.18, opening the swimming slate with a competitive showing.

Later, the Hurricanes’ 800-yard freestyle relay quartet of Savannah Barr, Ashlyn Massey, Sarah Sensenbrenner and Brooke Murphy clocked a 7:12.22, adding depth and veteran presence to Miami’s early-on swim results.

With diving complete and swimming fully underway, the Hurricanes now shift focus to stacking points across the remaining days of competition which continue Wednesday in Atlanta — and Miami has already proven it intends to stay in the mix.