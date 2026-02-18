UM alum Elizabeth Scherer takes her studies to the stand

University of Miami alumna and former circuit court judge Elizabeth Scherer spent most of her life navigating the justice system — first as a prosecutor, then as a judge. Her resilience, dedication, and inspiring role models have guided her throughout her journey and impressive career in law.

Scherer graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in English with a writing emphasis, reflecting her passion for storytelling and communication.

At this time in her life, she did not envision herself on the bench. However, after enrolling in the UM Litigation Skills Program, everything changed. The program places students in mock courtrooms that closely resemble real trials, pushing them to perform in fast-paced, high-pressure situations.

She described feeling “adrenaline rush beyond anything [she] had ever felt” during the mock trials. That moment confirmed her growing passion and led her to never look back.

One professor who stood out to her in particular was Stan Blake, a practicing judge and her litigation-skills professor at the UM. She always remembers his constant words of encouragement, “You were born to do this.”

“That program teaches students how to actually be lawyers,” Scherer said. “It prepares you for the realities of court.”

Long before her legal career began, Scherer found herself in high-pressure situations through athletics. Throughout her childhood, she played a variety of sports and won multiple state championships in volleyball.

Her coach, Louise Crocco, the National High School Coach of the Year in 1988, was extremely hardcore, but she is grateful for the resilience and discipline she learned at this stage in her life.

“You can be losing,” Scherer said, “but you need to shake it off and keep going.”

She carries that same mindset into the courtroom.

“I’m probably best under pressure,” Scherer said. “I would never jeopardize the fairness of a trial by letting emotions take over.”

Before becoming a judge, Scherer spent more than a decade as a prosecutor, primarily in the career criminal unit. She handled cases involving robbery, burglary, carjacking, murder, and attempted murder, frequently working with victims of violent crimes.

“As a prosecutor, I loved being an advocate,” Scherer said.

Her role shifted when she transitioned to the bench. As a judge, Scherer was no longer arguing a side. She had to decide who was right.

“Sometimes, as a lawyer, you have to advocate for your client, and you may not necessarily agree with your client’s position,” Scherer said. “But as a judge, you pick who you think is right.”

This contrast defines much of her professional career. Scherer served as a prosecutor for more than a decade before becoming a judge, strongly advocating for the state and victims of serious crimes.

And she later became one of the youngest judges appointed to the circuit court, a notable achievement in her remarkable career.

One case in particular, however, tested her on a national level. Scherer gained national recognition as the presiding judge in the 2022 sentencing trial of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter.

The emotionally charged proceedings placed her at the center of a moment that deeply impacted both the South Florida community and the nation. The weight surrounding the trial became a defining chapter in her career and contributed to her decision to step away from the bench in 2023.

Scherer’s career, spanning prosecution, judicial service, and community advocacy, reveals a broader perspective on the legal profession: justice involves not only enforcing the law but also understanding the lives of those affected.

In the courtroom, she always carried a strong sense of empathy, a quality that both strengthened her work and, at times, made it more challenging. Some of the most difficult moments of Scherer’s career occurred in dependency court, where she presided over cases involving abused and neglected children.

“I could not serve in dependency longer than two years,” Scherer said, “It just ripped my heart out.”

These experiences inspired Scherer to pursue advocacy outside the courtroom.

She served on the Board of Directors of Voices For Children, a nonprofit organization that supports the Guardian ad Litem Program and the Saint Anthony School Foundation for Education, ensuring that students and teachers have the necessary resources.

After retiring from the bench in 2023, Sherer has reflected on a career marked by high-pressure decision-making, emotionally charged cases, and a lifelong commitment to public service.

Stepping away from the courtroom has ultimately welcomed a new perspective in her life.

For students considering careers in law or public service, Scherer emphasized the importance of consistency and self-reflection for personal growth.

“The most successful people aren’t always the smartest,” Scherer said. “They’re the ones who put heart into their work.”

She encourages UM students to pursue careers that are both intellectually and socially challenging, emphasizing the importance of learning from mistakes.

“You can accomplish whatever you set your mind to,” Scherer said. “Nothing is too big or too good for you.”