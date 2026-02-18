What UM students should know before studying abroad

Every University of Miami student heading abroad expects adventure, new culture and a change of scenery. What many do not anticipate is how different daily life feels once they are away from Miami. Students currently studying abroad say the adjustment itself became one of the most defining parts of their experience, offering lessons they wish they knew before leaving campus.

Expect culture shock

From language barriers to unfamiliar customs, culture shock often begins the moment students step off the plane. Transitioning from a palm-lined campus and Miami’s fast-paced lifestyle to cities that move at a different rhythm can take time. Later dinner hours, inconsistent transportation and new social norms often require students to rethink their routines.

“The culture shock when you first get here is so hard and I was super homesick,” said Addie Murphy, a junior abroad in Barcelona. “But once I started meeting new people and exploring the city more I felt much more comfortable.”

While the initial adjustment can be overwhelming, immersing themselves in their surroundings helps ease the shift of life.

Homesickness is real, even if not expected

Homesickness might not set in until students are thousands of miles away from family, friends, and everyday life. Time differences and busy schedules abroad can make staying connected more of a difficulty than expected.

“Being thousands of miles away from home has been challenging,” said Claire Parrish, a junior abroad in Barcelona. “Especially with the six-hour time difference, and after a long day I just want to talk to a familiar face.

Building new routines and forming connections abroad help the longing feeling to fade away over time, even if it seems it won’t.

Daily routine abroad is not the same as in Miami

One of the biggest adjustments is reworking routines. From navigating public transportation to managing time differences and language barriers, familiar habits can change quickly.

“Getting around here is much different than America,” said Murphy. “The time zone change made me jet lagged for the first week, and I also don’t speak much Spanish, so it was hard to figure out how to communicate with others.”

According to the Office of Study Abroad, these everyday adjustments play a key role in student growth however.

“Learning in a global setting encourages students to step outside their comfort zones and engage with new perspectives,” the Office said. “The cultural immersion helps students develop adaptability and critical thinking beyond traditional learning on campus.”

Free time looks different abroad

The academic structure abroad is not the same at the University of Miami. With fewer scheduled classes and a greater emphasis on personal exploration, free time becomes bigger than expected.

“A challenge has honestly been how weird it feels having so much free time,” said Samantha Gross, a junior studying abroad in Barcelona. “But it’s also great because it gives me so many opportunities to explore Barcelona more, try new things, and really take advantage of being here.”

The flexibility allows students to engage more deeply with their host cities, diving deeper into what the place has to offer.

The experience is not perfect

While studying abroad offers many unique opportunities, the experience does come with highs and lows. Adapting to a new environment is emotionally demanding.

“There are definitely ups and downs, and some days feel harder than others,” said Parrish. “Still, time moves really fast abroad, so I am trying to make the most of it.”

Whether abroad for a summer session or full semester, the experience ultimately reshapes how they approach daily life, culture and independence. Lessons that can extend beyond their time overseas and back to campus.