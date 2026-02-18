Get your next party outfit with Tonight’s Dress

Fashion is part of student’s everyday routines at UM. Students constantly plan outfits for game days, formals and nights out. They quickly adopt a cycle of getting dressed, posing for the cameras and starting to plan their next outfit.

But behind this lifestyle are closets stuffed with old clothes that were only worn once.

Tonight’s Dress, a fashion app run by two Villanova University students, wants to open those closets to more students. The app turns students’ fashion archives into a collective resource.

This local, community-driven model is one reason the founders see the University of Miami as the perfect audience.

“Schools like the University of Miami are ideal because there are so many occasions where students need outfits they may only wear a handful of times,” O’Hara said.

Originally developed in 2022, the app was later acquired by current co-owners Nashla Estefan and Caitlin O’Hara, who stepped in to continue growing the platform after the founder graduated. The two now manage the company as a joint venture that expands across campuses.

“When we saw over 300 active users, that’s when we realized this wasn’t just another idea — students were actually using it,” Estefan said.

The platform operates as a peer-to-peer marketplace where students can rent clothing directly from each other. After signing up with a University email, users can browse items within their campus radius, message other students and arrange same-day exchanges.

The concept grew from a pattern familiar to many college students: spending significant amounts on clothing for a single occasion.

“Students might spend around $80 on an outfit that they will only wear once or twice, and then it just sits in their closet,” O’Hara said. “Being able to reuse those pieces — or make some of that money back — really changes the way students think about their wardrobe and spending habits.”

The app has evolved beyond its original start on night gowns to include daylight outfits, accessories and other statement pieces. Recent updates, including in-app payments, messaging features and expanded filters, have also made the platform more seamless for students.

Still, what Tonight’s Dress stands out from other rental services is its immediacy and social connection.

“You can message someone and meet up the same day,” Estefan said. “Now, you have a new outfit and made a new friend on campus.”

“it would not only play into sustainable fashion and overconsumption but could also connect the students within UM that are passionate about fashion and really strengthen that niche community.” said the UM LUX club’s president Helena Lopez, a junior styling business management.

This method is trending as it eliminates shipping costs and delays, and keeps the interaction experience local. Unlike traditional rental services, Tonight’s Dress doesn’t maintain its own inventory. Its collection is built entirely by students, for students.

“I would 100% use this app and participate as well,” said Yara Bhaloo, an UM advertising sophomore student and member of Pi Phi sorority.

”I think by just being involved in a sorority and having to go to a lot of events with dresses I’ve definitely accumulated a quite formal wardrobe,” Bhaloo said. “ I would love for it to go to more use.”

The platform has already gained popularity at Penn State, but its growth strategy remains intentionally organic. Each campus develops its own marketplace as students post items and invite friends to join.

Founders describes this app as a “fashion ecosystem that is shaped by the community itself.”

From its affordability and efficacy, the founders say the platform reflects a new trend in how Gen Z invests in fashion.

“You can both save money and make money in the long term” both CEO’s said. “And you’re doing it with a community you already know and trust.”

Tonight’s Dress app shows the campus fashion isn’t about spending more but about making your personal style using local resources.