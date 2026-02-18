Frost Jazz Orchestra celebrates its first Grammy nomination

Former students from the Frost School of Music earned national recognition after their album “Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores” received a nomination for Best Large Jazz Ensemble at the 2026 Grammys.

The album was created through the Kenny Wheeler Project, a collaboration between John Daversa, Frost’s chair of studio music and jazz, and Nick Smart, head of jazz programmes at the Royal Academy of Music.

They selected eight students from each jazz orchestra to record lost scores by Kenny Wheeler, an influential musician in the British jazz scene. While his music has been performed in concerts and broadcast on radio, many of these works had never been brought together on an album.

University of Miami students met the Royal Academy ensemble in London, recording the album at the historic Abbey Road Studios. Saxophonist and UM master’s student Izzi Guzman said being in one of the most iconic recording spaces in music history pushed the group to approach the project as professional musicians rather than students.

“This project meant so much more than myself,” Guzman said. “We were all coming together as a unit and placing our egos aside to perform music that’s a part of jazz’s history.”

The ensemble recorded alongside saxophonist Evan Parker and vocalist Norma Winstone, musicians who had worked directly with Wheeler. Both helped create his legacy and continue to keep it alive.

The main challenge was the physical constraint of having only three days to record an album. Guzman said the group got tired after a few hours, especially when having to record multiple takes of the same tune.

“I remember we were there from probably like 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. one day,” Guzman said.

Despite the pressure, the group also spent time together outside the studio, exploring London and building connections beyond the music.

“I truly believe that connecting with people outside of the music contributes greatly to the music itself as well,” Guzman said.

When selecting students for the project, Daversa focused on bringing together musicians whose personalities mashed together to bring out the best in the music.

The project was originally planned to begin in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the recording until 2024. Many participants are now professional musicians, touring in Europe or building careers in New York.

Guzman said learning about the Grammy nomination while still on campus allowed her to get support from her peers and professors.

It marked the first time in the school’s history that a student ensemble was nominated for a Grammy.

“I hope that through this album people can see it doesn’t matter how young or experienced they are,” Guzman said. “We can all contribute something. If we put our minds and our hearts together, we can make something beautiful happen.”