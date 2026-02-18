Our campus must vote UNITED

At a time when the University of Miami ranks at an “F” for free speech, who we elect to lead our student body has never been more crucial. Students deserve leaders who will listen, communicate transparently and turn student voices into concrete, achievable action. That’s why the best path for our Student Government is the UNITED campaign.

Running for president, Jaell-Ann Auguste is not new to leadership. She has already taken charge as Student Government Director of Outreach and founder of the Belonging in Business Program.

As a Miami Herbert student ambassador and orientation fellow on the First-year Leadership Council, August engages in genuine conversation with students across campus on the campaign trail and her ideas align with students’ wants and needs.

Auguste’s position serves as a powerful reminder that women’s voices belong at the forefront of leadership. Cora McKittrick, a freshman on the pre-law track described the UNITED campaign as “inspiring and necessary.”

The UNITED ticket is made up of students from various academic backgrounds and identities, offering diverse perspectives. Auguste leads with diversity, involved in the Caribbean Student Association, UMTV The Culture and United black Students. In a system where students often feel detached from the decision-making process, her approach ensures that student voices are leveraged and empowered.

UNITED’s diverse leadership is one of the strongest points of their campaign. Auguste is a business student, while her vice president running mate, Alex Barrowclough, is on the pre-law track, and her treasurer candidate, Grace Wheeling, is pursuing a degree in nursing.

Barrowclough offers the institutional experience needed for a successful vice presidency. Barrowclough serves on the President 100 Advisory Board and in leadership councils of Student Government.

Wheeling has managed and allocated resources sustainably in effort of and maintaining long-term projects as founding president of Global Dental Brigades. Much like her work in the health sciences, Wheeling understands and embodies the responsibility associated with UNITED’s path to victory.

The campaign’s initiatives have already been proved realistic through conservations Auguste’s team has tirelessly engaged in. At a visit to the Debate Team on Wednesday, Auguste assured students that they shouldn’t have to deal with vague promises that are forgotten about after an election. UNITED has done the work to ensure the student body gets what they voted for.

“We have worked with our advisors and the school to ensure that these initiatives are attainable and realistic,” Auguste said.

UNITED has done the work to ensure the student body gets what they voted for.

One initiative they are pushing for is adding a Panera Bread to the food court. An addition of a Panera Bread would expand choice with additional gluten-free and vegan offerings, especially after Tossed left the food court last year, leaving students with fewer gluten-free food options.

The student government should function as a bridge — not a barrier. In an environment where students often feel kept on the periphery, UNITED’s promise and commitment to provide transparency offers a potential way forward.

“We are committed to always being a voice for the student body, and an outlet where every perspective is valued and heard,” UNITED said on their instagram. “We are dedicated to working for YOU, ensuring that the changes you want to see are acted upon.”

This election is the chance to elect a representative that is truly committed to student voices. UNITED offers exactly that.

Vote UNITED for student government from Feb. 16-18.