Divine Nine showcases cultural history at Miami Heat game

Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine, showcased their step skills during a Black History Month celebration during halftime at a Miami Heat game on Monday, Feb. 9.

The University of Miami is home to active chapters of all nine National Pan-Hellenic Council of Black fraternities and sororities, which advocate for social justice and elevate the voices of Black college students and graduates at universities across the nation.

Alongside UM’s Divine Nine members, students from other South Florida universities practiced with a professional choreographer and came together to perform in front of thousands of fans Saturday night.

“This is a beautiful experience for me as I represent my sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, the first Black female sorority founded in 1908 at Howard University,” said Aria Harrell, a junior and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. “I am honored to stand alongside my Divine Nine brothers and sisters as we highlight and celebrate Black culture and history.”

The National Pan-Hellenic Council was founded between 1906 and 1963 by Black college students to combat racial segregation, discrimination and lack of representation in universities nationwide.

From this broader movement emerged Alpha Phi Alpha, which became the first Black Greek Letter Organizations chartered University of Miami in 1970, nine years after the university’s desegregation.

The halftime performance was more than entertainment to Jayvaun Hill, a senior member of Phi Beta Sigma. It was an opportunity to celebrate and represent their organizations, universities and generations of black history before a national audience.

“For Divine Nine to have the honor to perform during a game like this is truly a testament to how far people of color have come in this country,” said Jayvaun Hill. “To have the ability to showcase who we are on television will definitely teach people who we are and just one thing that we do is stroll.”