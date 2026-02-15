Miami women’s tennis falls 4-2 to No. 25 UCF

The University of Miami women’s tennis team fell 4-2 against the No. 25 ranked UCF Knights in Coral Gables on Sunday afternoon.

The doubles point came down to the wire to start the match off. On court three, the Hurricanes’ Daria Volosova and Maria Vargas won in dominating fashion, defeating Jade Psnoka and Lauren Seye of UCF 6-1.

The Knights evened the score after Daryna Shoshyna and Hannah Rylatt overcame Miami’s Sofia Rocchetti and Aely Arai 6-3.

The doubles point came down to court one. Dominika Podhajecka and Raquel Gonzalez went down 0-3 before coming back to take the lead 4-3. However, UCF’s Jantje Tilbuerger and Marina Gatell prevailed 7-5, clinching the doubles point for the Knights after a key break in serve late in the match.

Heading into singles, the score was tied quickly after UCF’s No. 4 Hannah Rylatt retired due to injury.

The first match concluded at court three, as Miami’s Ela Plosnik fell to Gatell 4-6, 3-6. The Hurricanes tied the score 2-2 after Gonzalez took down Shoshyna 6-4, 6-1 at the top court.

The rest of the match was all UCF. Tillbuerger took control at court two, defeating Rocchetti 6-3, 2-6. Psnoka clinched the match for the Knights at court six, beating Volosova 6-4, 3-6.

Miami’s Podhajecka was up 7-6(6), 2-2 on court five against Seye when the match was stopped.

The Hurricanes battled hard, but it wasn’t enough against the top-25 Knights.

Miami(3-2) will travel to South Bend on Friday, Feb. 20 to face off against Notre Dame(9-1) as conference play begins.