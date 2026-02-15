Canes WBB end four-game losing streak with 82-70 victory against Boston College 

The University of Miami women’s basketball team defeated Boston College 82-70 on Sunday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass. , breaking their four-game losing streak.

Ahnay Adams opened the game scoring the first five points for Miami. The Hurricanes and Eagles went back and forth in the first quarter, but Miami took a 8-7 lead away from the Eagles, and extended their lead to 20-14 by the end of the quarter.

Natalie Wetzel helped consolidate the score by dominating offensively with the eight points in the first quarter. The Hurricanes shot 47.1% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Carrying the momentum over into the second quarter, Miami kept scoring with shots from Ra Shaya Kyle, Wetzel, Amarachi Kimpson and Vittoria Blasigh, pushing the lead to 34-17. Boston College narrowed the score, but Miami still led at the end half, 46-29. The Canes shot 42.9% from field goal and 2-of-6 from the free throw line.

Miami’s offense slowed in the third quarter, only scoring two points in the first five minutes. Boston College took advantage and cut the scoring difference to eight points. Kyle, however, responded by going 3-for-3 from inside the paint while Blasigh and Danielle Osho each contributed crucial points. Miami ended the quarter 62-50.

In the fourth quarter, the Canes added 20 points to the scoreboard while maintaining control offensively. The Hurricanes in the final quarter shot 52% in field goal range and 28% from the three point arc, closing the game out, 82-70 against Boston College.

Miami, now 13-12 overall and 5-9 in ACC play, were 34-of-67 from the field goal range, 11-of-27 from the three point arc, and were 3-of-7 from the free throw line. Kyle, Adams and Wetzel all were in double figures, with Kyle having 24 points and 10 rebounds, Adams with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Wetzel with 14 points and one assist.

The inconsistencies in shooting have caused the Canes to be near the end of ACC ranking list. Heading into the next game, Miami needs to improve on consistent shooting while continuing to move the ball around.

Miami will return home and play a three-game stretch at the Watsco Center. Their next matchup is against Stanford Thursday, Feb. 19. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Freshman Forward Soma Okolo drives toward the paint against Duke on Juanuary 29, 2026.





