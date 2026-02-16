MakeInstagramCasualAgain

It’s time to do away with strategically placed items for your story and perfectly curated Instagram feeds.

With the return of the 2016 aesthetic 10 years later, it’s only fitting that we bring back the pinnacle of what 2016 was all about: the art of the casual instagram.

While it can be utilized as more of a business-focused or networking opportunity, the general population on social media apps need to start moving back towards a carefree approach to posting.

The thing that made 2016 so likeable and nostalgic that an entire generation has now basically made it return is how laid back and genuine it was. “Influencers” and celebrities were themselves, and they shared the intimate parts of their lives with us — but not in a way that made it serious or dramatic.

For example, the celebrity Met Gala bathroom selfie has remained so iconic for so long because it showed celebrities, people we put on pedestals, doing a normal thing like taking a mirror selfie. It was real, it was relatable and it is exactly what social media is missing.

Within a week of the new year, brands took to Instagram and posted their archived 2016 photos. The typical filter, the Snapchat selfies and the Triangl bikinis all reminded us of how simple life was just 10 years ago.

So, why have we slowly placed so much pressure on curating a masterfully crafted feed? Social media is no longer seen as a fun creative outlet, but instead is constantly referenced as either a business opportunity, or the reason for our declining mental state.

People like Kylie Jenner and Emma Chamberlain — with two very different aesthetics — pioneered the concept of the casual Instagram. Part of Chamberlain’s appeal was her “realness,” the fact that people not only could relate to her but felt like they knew her personally. She posted the quirky, gross, and interesting parts of herself all over social media platforms and became extremely influential because of it.

Jenner went viral for what is now known as her “King Kylie” era, posting selfies of her overlined lips and bold makeup looks. While it may seem performative, her audience appreciated how Jenner was completely herself. She embraced an entire aesthetic and was able to monetize it, as fans attempted to recreate the iconic look.

Instagram users are becoming more aware of the superficial aspects of social media, especially as it has morphed from a fun outlet to a booming business, and they’re tired of it.

Research shows that a majority of influencer advertisements on Instagram are undisclosed, meaning the videos they are posting depict them using a product that they have supposedly integrated into their typical life.

Social media users are now becoming more aware of these “hidden” ads and are upset because it makes it seem like the influencer genuinely enjoys or uses the product when in reality they are being paid for it.

However, others argue that the movement of making Instagram casual again is a paradox that will never occur.

As influencers attempt to make their lives appear “effortlessly put together,” it creates a false image that their planned pictures are off the cuff and “living in the moment.”

According to TikTok user @cozyakili, “casual Instagram is an even greater performance.”

The art of being effortless is one that contradicts itself, but if we genuinely posted casual photos of ourselves on our feed, did away with like and comment counts and just had fun, social media would be a much healthier place.