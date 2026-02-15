Housing application $500 refundable pre-payment changed to $100 nonrefundable fee

A new, nonrefundable $100 fee is now required before students can submit their housing applications for the 2026-27 academic year.

What was once a $500 fully refundable pre-payment will now be a $100 nonrefundable fee for all students filling out an application for on-campus housing.

Students will need to pay the $100 fee if they want to live anywhere on campus, regardless of whether they get a housing assignment through the lottery system or ultimately decide to live on campus. For example, if a student applies to live in Lakeside but does not get a room and sign a lease off campus, the $100 will not be returned to them.

“The fee is frustrating just because even if I don’t get housing on campus I don’t get those $100 back,” said freshman Alyssa Brown. “So it’s either pay the fee and risk not getting housing or just start looking off campus.”

“This is in alignment with common practice at other institutions to require a modest application fee vs. a large pre-payment,” said the University of Miami in a statement to The Hurricane.

However, in past years, students were required to pay a $500 fee which would later be refunded to students who didn’t end up living on campus.

“Students have received several announcements via the housing newsletter,” said the University.

Students can find more information about the housing application and new fee on the Housing and Residential Life website. Applications will be open from Monday, Feb. 9 until Sunday Feb. 15 at 11:59 pm.