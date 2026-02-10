Everything to know about the For U student government ticket

The For U ticket is competing in this year’s Student Government elections with a campaign centered on improving academic resources, building a stronger campus community and enhancing the overall student experience.

For U is made up of presidential candidate Fernando Sepulveda Sagasta, vice presidential candidate Aaron Gonzales and treasurer candidate Dylan Hall.

Sagasta is a junior pursuing a dual degree in Business Analytics and Innovation, Technology and Design (ITD). Gonzales is a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Legal Studies. Hall is a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with concentrations in finance, business technology and sustainable business.

According to the For U Campaign’s Instagram account, the team aims to build on its previous momentum by pursuing larger-scale initiatives and fostering leadership that is both accessible and accountable. The campaign states that “every student deserves representation.”

Academic Goals

One of For U’s academic priorities is expanding and improving career services for students. The group also hopes to extend Richter Library’s hours to be open 24 hours a day.

Currently, Richter Library is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on weekdays, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Community Goals

One of the ticket’s main goals to strengthen the UM community is to increase the number of available student tickets at sporting events, including football, basketball and baseball. They also hope to increase the number of registered frat parties each semester.

Student Life Goals

For U aims to expand the Hurricane Food Court operation to operate late hours and weekends. Their other main goal is to enable Cane Card accessibility via Apple Wallet, allowing students to open classroom and dormitory doors with an iPhone.

Over the past year, Sagasta and Gonzales brought Half Moon to Whitten Residential College, expanded Freebee’s service map to reach additional off-campus residences and points of interest, and improved students’ rainy-day commutes by installing shuttle stop covers and advocating for free umbrellas for first-year students.

“This campaign is about YOU,” the For U Campaign Instagram said. “We helped turn the century and reinvented Student Government. Now, we continue on our success. The U is Back.”