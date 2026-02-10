Come undone with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in ‘Wuthering Heights’

“Wuthering Heights,” a classic early 1800s love story, has been reimagined for a new generation with Oscar-nominated and winning talent. Director Emerald Fennell takes the star-crossed romance between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw to new heights with actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

“Sone movies are designed to make you think, and some movies are designed to make you feel,” Robbie said at a college roundtable with The Hurricane. “This is all feeling.”

The film follows Healthcliff and Catherine falling in love from the first day they meet as children. Their responsibilities to their family clash with what their hearts want. The forbidden love story takes dark and deadly turns, making us question whether the destined lovers will ever be together till the last second.

Charli xcx’s soundtrack for the film brings the character’s heartbeats to life. The moment Catherine dreads having a life without Heathcliff, we hear eerie electronic beats that crescendo with Charli’s screams.

Every word that’s left unsaid is vocalized with the music, and costumes. We see how the character’s feelings change from love to anguish with the colors of suits and dresses.

“It’s a big thematic choice to have red throughout the film,” Robbie said. “It represents love, both the passionate side of it but also maybe the more dangerous, fiery side of it too.”

The film’s music, costume and sets carefully show Healthcliff and Catherine’s true feelings, how they burn for each other or are fighting the urge to burn something down. Robbie and Elordi’s chemistry and collaboration helped them bring their best to the screen.



“It’s a constant collaboration, these dueling parts,” Elordi said. “They exist because of each other.”

See where Healthcliff and Catherine’s fiery love takes them in “Wuthering Heights” only in theaters on Feb. 13. Listen to Charli xcx’s album for the film on your favorite music platforms on the same day.