Miami MBB bounces back with 74-68 road win over Boston College

The Miami Hurricanes Men’s basketball team defeated the Boston College Eagles 74-68 on Saturday afternoon in a much needed bounce-back road win.

Sitting at 17-5 entering the game, the Canes are a fringe NCAA tournament team, and a one-point loss to the Cal Golden Bears in their previous game certainly did not point them in the right direction.

The 9-13 Boston College Eagles entered the game on a three-game losing streak, and were looking to put a halt to their negative momentum.

The first half was characterized by scoring runs from both teams, as the Hurricanes took a 29-19 lead early following a 7-0 run, but the Eagles fought back with a 14-5 run of their own to bring the score to 34-33 Hurricanes at the break.

The Canes started the second half strong, as they drilled seven-straight field goals, pushing their lead to 50-40. However, the Eagles managed to claw their way back into the game, securing a late 58-57 advantage.

Down late and needing a score, Shelton Henderson and Tre Donaldson came up big, scoring two big buckets which gave Miami a 61-58 lead.

With an emphatic Ernest Udeh Jr. alley-oop from Donaldson, the Hurricanes sealed the victory.

Malik Reneau led Miami with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Henderson added 19 points on 8-11 shooting. Miami shot 51.9% as a team, dominated the paint 44–30 and held Boston College to 40% shooting and 32.1% from three.

The Hurricanes will be back in action Tuesday night at home as they play host to their biggest test of the season: No. 14 North Carolina.

The game at the Watsco Center will air on ESPN, and tipoff will be at 7 p.m.