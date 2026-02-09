Miami MBB bounces back with 74-68 road win over Boston College

By
Omar Pinto
-
Max Rogers // Senior Tre Donaldson avoiding defender carrying the ball up the court against UC Berkeley on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

The Miami Hurricanes Men’s basketball team defeated the Boston College Eagles 74-68 on Saturday afternoon in a much needed bounce-back road win.

Sitting at 17-5 entering the game, the Canes are a fringe NCAA tournament team, and a one-point loss to the Cal Golden Bears in their previous game certainly did not point them in the right direction.

The 9-13 Boston College Eagles entered the game on a three-game losing streak, and were looking to put a halt to their negative momentum.

The first half was characterized by scoring runs from both teams, as the Hurricanes took a 29-19 lead early following a 7-0 run, but the Eagles fought back with a 14-5 run of their own to bring the score to 34-33 Hurricanes at the break.

The Canes started the second half strong, as they drilled seven-straight field goals, pushing their lead to 50-40. However, the Eagles managed to claw their way back into the game, securing a late 58-57 advantage. 

Down late and needing a score, Shelton Henderson and Tre Donaldson came up big, scoring two big buckets which gave Miami a 61-58 lead.

With an emphatic Ernest Udeh Jr. alley-oop from Donaldson, the Hurricanes sealed the victory.

Malik Reneau led Miami with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Henderson added 19 points on 8-11 shooting. Miami shot 51.9% as a team, dominated the paint 44–30 and held Boston College to 40% shooting and 32.1% from three.

The Hurricanes will be back in action Tuesday night at home as they play host to their biggest test of the season: No. 14 North Carolina.

The game at the Watsco Center will air on ESPN, and tipoff will be at 7 p.m.

Max Rogers // Senior Tre Donaldson stares down Justin Pippen after reverse layup against UC Berkeley on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.