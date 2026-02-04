UM alum appointed ambassador to Peru

Bernardo “Bernie” Navarro, a graduate from the University of Miami Herbert Business School, was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to Peru on Jan. 15.

Bernando Navarro was confirmed by the Senate with a 53-43 vote on Dec. 18 and credits UM for his opportunities.

“Years ago, they took a chance on me as a young student,” Navarro said in a LinkedIn post. “And that belief helped shape the path I walk today.”

Before joining the Department of State, Navarro’s childhood dream was to attend the University of Miami.

“There was no way that our family could have afforded the U,” Navarro told News@TheU. “And when I talk to my children, one of the things I tell them is that the biggest thing I ever did, that I achieved, was that someway, somehow, I got to go to the University.”

At age 17, Jim Balter, who was the director of purchasing, gave Navarro the opportunity of a lifetime. Balter offered Navarro a job under him so he would be eligible for tuition remission, a discount for UM employees.

The job fit perfectly with Navarro’s interest in entrepreneurship. It was a family tradition. When it came time to choose his degree, Navarro did not hesitate.

He graduated from the University of Miami Business School in 1994 with a BBA in finance and marketing. Later, Navarro earned a Master’s of Liberal Arts degree in government from Harvard University.

His time at UM left an impact on the rest of his career.

“[The] Honor of a lifetime was being nominated by POTUS to serve as ambassador to Peru,” Navarro said on X on Dec. 31.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, another UM alumnus, swore him in after meeting almost a decade ago in 2016. Navarro served in the Florida Finance Committee for Rubio’s presidential and senatorial campaigns in 2016.

Other members of the administration who knew Navarro were quick to voice their support.

President Trump nominated Navarro for the position on June 16, 2025. He was one of the first to congratulate the to-be ambassador after the Senate confirmation.

“Bernie’s expertise in Finance, Trade, Education, and U.S.-Peru Relations will help him be a strong advocate for America’s Interests in Peru,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

After graduating from Harvard, he worked for two mortgage businesses, including Citi, before creating his own.

In 2001, Navarro started his first lending company, HomeMortgage. It earned $140 million by the end of 2005, when Countrywide Home Loans decided to buy it. That same year, they hired Navarro as Vice President.

Navarro created Benworth Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in mortgage financing, three years later.

Outside of businesses, he wanted to become a “civic leader.” After Hurricane Andrew hit Florida in 1992, Navarro helped former President Edward “Tad” Foote get the materials and manpower to rebuild UM.

Navarro will move to Peru with his wife, Claudia Navarro, at the end of January. There, he plans to continue his service work.

“I am committed to paying it forward, investing in others, and serving with humility, integrity, and purpose,” Navarro said on LinkedIn.