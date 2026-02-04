Commuter Week has crepes, neon lights and fun

Commuter week will take over the University of Miami with sweet treats and exciting activities. Taking place from Feb. 16 – 19 on campus, it starts off with delicious fresh crepes in the Westbrook Walkway.

Then, after a long day of classes, head to Lakeside Village volleyball courts and Outdoor Adventures students can enjoy “Glow with the Flow.” Stop by for glow in the dark activities such as volleyball and rock climbing and some free pizza.

On Tuesday, enjoy a car show alongside a fry bar and some interactive outdoor activities at “Neon Nights and Chrome Lights” at Miller Circle.

The next day at noon, stop by the Shalala Student Center for the Association of Commuter Students (ACS) and Orientation and Commuter Student Involvement (OCSI) open houses.

This is a great opportunity to meet the executive board and members and learn more about the organizations and find a way to be involved all while enjoying snacks and drinks.

If you can’t make these events, don’t worry. At 8 p.m. at the Wellness Center, there’s Pancakes with Pat. Wind down from the day and enjoy pancakes with students and faculty from across campus.

To close off this exciting week is “Miami Nights” with the Commuter Council. A Miami vice-themed celebration taking place at the Rock Plaza that will feature an array of food, some activities, music and exciting giveaways.

This is certainly going to be a week to remember.