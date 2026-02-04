Miami finishes 15th at Therese Hession Regional Challenge

The University of Miami women’s golf team finished the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in the 15th spot on Tuesday.

The Canes posted a three-round team total of 52-over-par 904. UCLA ultimately claimed the title, finishing as the only team under par at 8-under.

Sophomore Ashleen Kaur led the way for Miami, finishing in a tie for 43rd at 9-over-par. After a difficult opening round, Kaur found her rhythm during the final two days of the tournament. She carded a 2-over-par in the second round before surging in the finale with a 2-under par performance to lead the Hurricanes’ individual standings.

Cloe Amino Villarino finished shortly behind Kaur, carding an 11-over-par to tie for 53rd. Rebekah Gardner placed 77th, while Barbora Bujakova finished tied for the 83rd spot. Stella Jelinek rounded out the Miami lineup in 85th place.

The Canes finished three strokes ahead of 16th-place California, but trailed 14th University of Nevada, Las Vegas by 13 strokes.

Miami will look to rebound later in the month at the Momentum Transportation UNF Collegiate in Jacksonville, Fla. with the two-day event teeing off on Feb. 23.