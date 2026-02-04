Miami Women’s Tennis sweeps FIU Panthers in dominant victory

The University of Miami women’s tennis team swept the FIU Panthers Wednesday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Miami secured a perfect 7-0 victory in their hometown rivalry matchup, beginning with a swift display of dominance in doubles play.

Ela Plosnik and Aely Arai earned an early win on court two after FIU’s Jelena Vico and Aleksandra Simeva retired due to injury while trailing 2-0.

Shortly after, Sebastianna Scilipoti and Daria Volosova officially clinched the doubles point for UM with a convincing 6-1 victory over Vittoria Baccino and Maria Araoz-Gosn on court three.

At the top court, Dominika Podhajecka and Raquel Gonzalez held a 4-3 lead over Katerina Mandelikova and Viktorie Hazmukova when play was halted.

Moving into singles, the Hurricanes extended their lead immediately due to a retirement at the number six position. Podhajecka then kept the momentum rolling on court four, dispatching Araoz-Gosn with a 6-3, 6-1 straight-sets win.

The match was officially decided on court three, where No. 97 Arai took down Simeva 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the overall team victory.

Even with the result secured, Miami continued to push for the complete sweep as No. 73 Gonzalez battled to a 7-5, 6-4 win over Mandelikova at the top flight.

The most resilient performance of the day came on courts two and five, where both Plosnik and Volosova overcame first-set deficits to complete the shutout. Plosnik rallied for a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 win over Baccino, while Volosova finalized the 7-0 scoreline by defeating Hazmukova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Miami closed the day with a perfect record on all courts, demonstrating a level of depth that proved too much for the Panthers to handle. This 7-0 sweep provides a significant momentum boost as the team continues to defend their home turf.

Looking ahead, the Hurricanes will remain in Coral Gables with back-to-back matches against FAU and UCF on Feb. 14-15.