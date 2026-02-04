TikTok creator “Miami Nate” gets candid about life as a club promoter

Some people joke about quitting their jobs to focus on their social lives. Well, Nate Samuels actually did it. Trading private equity for private parties, Samuels established himself as a prominent figure in Miami nightlife.

Across the city, general admission tickets to nightclubs remain widely available. Many people, however, complain about this form of entry, citing long lines, sweaty crowds and overpriced cocktails.

To elevate the experience, some patrons (and University of Miami students) hire a club promoter: an independent contractor who expedites your entry and grants you access to exclusive areas and complimentary drinks.

Nightclubs rely on promoters like Samuels to attract guests, generate revenue and increase brand awareness.

Born and raised on Long Island, Samuels described an underprivileged upbringing and a complex relationship with his family.

Today, he reports occasional contact with his father, but he does not speak with his mother.

“My parents have had zero influence on anything I’ve ever done in my life,” Samuels said. “They didn’t care if I went into finance … they didn’t care if I was a drug dealer.”

Samuels graduated from Queens College in 2021. He spent three years as a strategy associate at KPMG before eventually joining a portfolio company backed by Blackstone, the world’s largest private equity firm.

He was one of the few people at the company who had not studied at a typical feeder school for private equity, such as the Chicago Booth School of Business or Harvard Business School.

“I didn’t have the luxury of doing that,” Samuels said. “I grew up poor. I was smart, but I wasn’t that smart.”

Samuels suggested that because his undergraduate degree from Queens had less “prestige,” he was a prime target for mistreatment.

“If I f—d up, everything was on me,” Samuels said. “If I did well, someone else took the credit.”

Still, he remained committed to the job, providing for himself and his girlfriend of five years.

He later found out that his girlfriend had slept with a club promoter.

“Now, what most people would do is lie down and be sad about it. But I was like, ‘f—k that,’” Samuels said. “‘If there’s money to be made in this industry, then I’m gonna make it.’”

So, he packed his bags and went to Miami.

Samuels entered the industry by working for free under an established club promoter. When the promoter eventually offered to compensate him, Samuels refused, insisting on “proving himself” before negotiating a salary with Miami clubs.

“You’re gonna want me. Just wait until I blow up on social media,” he told club owners.

In only three months, his TikTok account @miamipromoter_nate reached more than 139,000 followers. He’s turning heads everywhere for his big personality and what many people call his “out of pocket” statements.

He’s gone viral with controversial videos listing requirements for his guest lists, recommending that “unattractive” women not contact him.

Samuels stood by his statements, insisting that bouncers have strict expectations and that he does not want his clients to be rejected at the door.

For anyone who messages him via Instagram, an automated response will appear, reading, “Ladies: send pics of you and your friends if you’re traveling with any, as well as the dates you are coming. Gents: if you need to book a table, yacht, luxury car, private jet, or accommodations, please be clear on the dates and what you are looking for so I can help you.”

His posts often receive mixed reviews: many find his comments offensive, while others find them hilarious. Popular creators have even made satirical videos impersonating him, mimicking his distinct, raspy voice and blunt statements.

Samuels appeared unbothered by criticism or imitations, claiming that his message of exclusivity has led to his success.

He argued that by creating a group of women with shared personalities, a safer environment exists.

“You always want to be in a situation where you’re around other girls with a similar vibe, because those are the ones who are going to protect you if something goes wrong,” Samuels said. “A lot of promoters will try to isolate you.”

Samuels typically avoids drinking alcohol when he works, explaining that he wants to be alert.

The TikTok influencer believes his accomplishments are beyond the reach of rival promoters who lack his social media status. He emphasized that while he enjoys his career, it remains highly challenging and more demanding than most people would expect.

“Try and do it for three nights in a row, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, the easiest nights, and tell me how easy it is,” Samuels said. “Because it’s impossible. It’s really, really, really hard.”

His online presence serves as a form of self-advertising, enabling him to bring 40, 50, or even 60 women to the club each night. On a recent night out, one of his male clients spent $15,000.

Samuels plans to create a social network among his top clients, positioning himself as an intermediary in major business deals.

In January alone, he generated $534,414 in booking revenue across several venues, with LIV Nightclub and Vendôme as his top performers.

But for every dollar he brings in the door, Samuels takes a cut, and the club receives the residual. As an independent contractor, he receives no salary or employee benefits.

He plans to begin running his own events within the next six months, allowing him to keep more of that money in his pocket.