Rule banning reusable water bottles in Mahoney-Pearson dining hall repealed after one day

Staff in the Mahoney-Pearson dining hall were turning students away on Tuesday, Jan. 27 for attempting to bring reusable water bottles inside.

Students trying to enter the Mahoney-Pearson dining hall reported that they were required to leave their water bottles by the entrance before gaining entry. However, students did not report the same policy being implemented at the Centennial dining hall.

Historically, students were able to utilize the fountains in the dining hall to fill any container, whether it’s a plastic cup provided by the dining hall or a student’s reusable bottle. But on Tuesday, students with bottles were being turned away at the door.

Hannah Salles, a freshman living in Mahoney, found the rule unreasonable.

“Why wouldn’t they let us [fill our water bottles]? There is no valid reason behind this — we have been doing it all along. We pay to be in the dining hall and there shouldn’t be an issue with bringing in a water bottle,” Salles said.

Other students expressed concern about the environmental impacts, as many students may have to start relying on single-use plastic bottles.

One student anonymously posted on YikYak, a social media platform that allows users’ posts to remain anonymous, that they are “going to protest. It is not eco conscious.”

Another student voiced hygiene concerns on the app.

“[The dining hall] is the only ice machine that isn’t covered in mold. If you use the [Mahoney-Pearson Residential College] ice machines. DON’T,” the anonymous user wrote. “Take a flashlight and look up at them. They are green and f—ing black”.

According to a student who wishes to remain anonymous, one dining hall employee saw a water bottle peeking through a student’s bag. The student was then instructed to leave the bottle at the entrance or risk it being thrown out.

Later that day, students reported that they were allowed to bring reusable water bottles inside again. It is unclear if this rule was ever made official or what sparked the sudden change.