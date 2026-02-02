Miami WBB drops ACC Clash as Syracuse wins 65–60

Coming off a hard-fought loss against No.20 Duke earlier in the week, the Miami Hurricanes Women’s basketball team set its sights on the Syracuse Orange Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

But thanks to a great defensive effort from the Orange, UM fell 65–60 to its conference foe.

In the loss, Miami’s Ra Shaya Kyle led the way for the Canes with 13 points and eight rebounds while Gal Raviv also posted 13 points and led the team with seven assists.

Right from the tip, Syracuse took the lead and never looked back, jumping out to an early 9-0 lead in the initial three minutes.

Kyle brought the Canes back up on their own 9-0 run, but that marked the last time Miami wasn’t in a deficit for the remainder of the game.

The Orange, led by Dominique Darius and Sophie Burrows, scored another five points to close the first quarter with a 16–11 lead.

In the second quarter, Raviv and Kimpson both scored to close the gap, but once again Syracuse answered back with a run of its own.

Sophomore Shy Hawkins and Darius answered back with seven points, as the Orange trotted out to a 29-23 lead heading into the half.

Following the break, Syracuse’s offense exploded while Miami’s remained stagnant, jumping out to a 46-35 lead.

The Hurricanes continued their offensive struggles, shooting only 36% from the field, and 53% from the free throw line.

“Turnovers and free throws is how you beat yourself,” UM head coach Tricia Cullop said postgame. “I think we are better than that.”

A 12-0 run by Syracuse in the final quarter ended Miami’s hopes, allowing the Orange to survive a late push by the Canes and take the win 65-60.

Following the loss, Miami (12-10, 4-7 ACC) will embark on its longest road trip of the season.

UM will go on the road to play Virginia, Florida State, and Boston College before returning home on Feb. 19 against the Stanford Cardinal.