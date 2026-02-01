Miami falls to Cal 86-85 on last-second miss layup

It might be a cold day outside, but the Miami Hurricanes were ready to bring the heat at the Watsco Center Saturday night, only to fall short 86-85 to the California Golden Bears. The Canes were just coming off a great win against Stanford and wanted to keep the energy high.

In the last 11 seconds of the game, the Bears were leading 86-85 and missed their last two free throws. The Canes took a timeout and had one possession to win the game. But, they came up short by one point as Shelton Henderson’s layup rolled off the rim and Cal’s John Camden grabbed the game-sealing rebound as time expired.

The fans packed the arena—from children to parents and grandparents—it was definitely a packed game. Coach Mario Cristobal was on the court side supporting Canes hoops. The Canes wore special team custom jerseys, Los Huracánes, and free t-shirts were given away to the fans.

The second half started off strong for the Hurricanes with free throws, and the Canes took the lead throughout much of the half. The Golden Bears were able to tie the game at 48-48, but Tre Donaldson missed two free throws back-to-back, followed by Henderson who did the same.

Miami head coach Jai Lucas said after the game how costly the missed free throws were for Miami.

“We missed five free throws throws back-to-back and that drains you, Lucas said. “It drains the team, and drains the momentum.”

The Hurricanes were leading by as much as 75-68 with seven minutes to go. But, the Bears hung around as minutes later Justin Pippen hit free throws, bringing the score to 84-82. Donaldson and Henderson scored back to back until 1:35 was left in the second half.

Max Rogers // Freshman Shelton Henderson drives into the pain against UC Berkeley on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

The first half started off great for the Canes, with Tre Donaldson scoring the first two points, followed by Henderson, who had a huge impact in today’s game, scoring eight points back-to-back in the first few moments.

Yet, that wasn’t enough to stop the Golden Bears’ defense, which was on a mission today. The Golden Bears, led by John Camden, quickly racked up points. The game was tied 12-12 with 15:23 to go. A great turnover by freshman Salih Altuntas, followed by Donaldson, tied the game again at 22-22. The Canes missed five free throws throughout the game and the Golden Bears’ defense continued to fight toward the end of the first half, closing it out 45-44.

Despite the loss, Lucas praised the team’s competitiveness.

“I’m proud of this team,” Lucas said. “I’m proud of their ability to compete and play the whole 40 minutes, and one thing about them, I know they’re gonna compete.”

The Hurricanes will have a week off before heading north to Chestnut Hill, Mass. to face the Boston College Eagles. Tip-off at the Conte Forum is set for 2 p.m.