Miami Men’s Tennis bounces back against Stetson and Kennesaw State in home doubleheader win

The University of Miami men’s tennis team won 5-1 against the Stetson Hatters and 4-1 against the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday in a home doubleheader.

Saturday was a great bounce back after a rough showing in the Hurricanes’ previous matches at ITA Kickoff Weekend.

In the morning match with Stetson, the teams agreed to play singles first with rain impending in the forecast.

Rafael Segado was the first to secure a win for the Hurricanes at court five, as Stetson’s Mihnea Maftei retired due to injury after dropping the first set 4-6.

Next up was Antonio Prat at court one, winning in dominating fashion 6-1, 6-2 over Alexandre Verlaguet. Prat’s serves were very strong, causing frequent frustration with his opponent after several aces.

No. 6 Jules Garot secured the first win of his career, defeating Stetson’s Marc Saura 6-1, 7-6 (0).

Nacho Serra Sanchez clinched the match for the Hurricanes at court two, winning 6-3, 6-3 over Christian Kuehne, sealing it with a backhand volley winner after a long rally. The teams opted to play out the final two singles matches.

The Hurricanes’ Jakub Kroslak fell to Marc Saura 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 at court three. No. 4 Medhi Sadaoui won in exciting fashion 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 over Stetson’s James Lorenzetti to cap off the victory for Miami.

The Canes were finally able to start the second match of the doubleheader vs Kennesaw State at 7:30 p.m. after rain throughout the match was delayed from a rainy day in Coral Gables.

Sophomore Leonardo Dal Boni hits a ball during Miami’s match against South Alabama on Tuesday, March 4 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. Photo Credit: Melissa Borges | Contributing Photographer

Doubles did not go as planned for Miami, with Prat and Serra Sanchez losing 1-6 at court one to Kennesaw State’s Ben Hudson and Dominic Ducariu. Kroslak and Sadaoui also fell at court two, losing 3-6 to Leon Peranovic and Nathan Walters to clinch the doubles point for the Owls.

Despite a disappointing doubles performance, the Hurricanes came to play in singles. Medhi Sadaoui was the first to win, defeating Walters 6-1, 6-1 at court five in quick fashion.

Next up was Prat at court one, winning 6-2, 6-2 over Kennesaw State’s Anthony Weingarten, continuing his dominant serving performance. Garot shortly followed at court six, taking down Xavi Ferrer 6-4, 6-1.

Serra Sanchez clinched the match for Miami at court three, defeating Peranovic 6-2, 6-4.

Saturday’s matches moved the Hurricanes record to 5-2. They will travel to Orlando to take on the No. 9 ranked UCF Knights (7-0).