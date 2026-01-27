Miami influencer Alix Earle to star in Netflix reality TV show

Influencer and UM alum Alix Earle is officially taking her next step from social media stardom to mainstream television. She will make a new unscripted reality series in partnership with Netflix that’s set to premiere in 2026.

Earle, one of Gen Z’s most recognizable online personalities, rose to prominence through her candid “Get Ready With Me” videos in her Miami dorm room, as well as her unfiltered approach to life online.

What began as casual TikTok uploads during her time at the University of Miami quickly evolved into a global brand, with Earle now boasting more than 13 million combined followers across TikTok and Instagram.

This new venture is her most ambitious project yet.

The upcoming show will give viewers a deeper look into Earle’s personal life, family, friends and the transitional period she is navigating as her influence continues to expand.

According to Netflix, the series aims to capture the real-time messiness of a young woman as she balances personal growth, public scrutiny and a rapidly growing business empire.

While Earle has built her platform on authenticity, the series promises to go beyond the curated moments typically shared on social media. The show will follow her day-to-day life as she travels, manages brand partnerships and navigates the dynamics of her modern family, including her sister and fellow content creator Ashtin Earle.

Rather than focusing solely on glamor and lifestyle, the series is positioned as an unfiltered look at the moments rarely seen online.

Earle’s transition into television comes at a pivotal moment in her career. In recent years, she has expanded beyond influencer culture into fashion, beauty and entertainment, while also appearing as a finalist on the most recent season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The Netflix project signals a larger shift from internet fame to long-term media presence, placing Earle with a growing group of creators who leverage their social platforms as launchpads for traditional entertainment careers.

The series is produced by Fulwell Entertainment, which is known for its work in both unscripted television and large-scale productions like “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “The Kardashians.”

As streaming platforms continue to invest in influencer-led programming, Earle’s series raises a larger question about the evolving definition of what it means to be a celebrity as well as storytelling in the digital age.

For Earle, however, her upcoming show appears to be less about reinvention and more about expansion — offering fans a fuller picture into the life they’ve followed in fragments for years.