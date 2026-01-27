Harry Styles is back and better than ever with new single ‘Aperture’

Harry Styles returned from a nearly four year break from releasing music with a new single titled “Aperture,” released Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Styles began teasing the new single on Dec. 27, 2025, with a short film going live on his official YouTube channel. The film, titled “Forever, Forever,” commemorated his final “Love on Tour” stop in Italy on July 22, 2023.

The single is the first from his upcoming album, “Kiss all the time. Disco, occasionally.” which is set to release on March 6.

A few lucky fans got the chance to listen to the single a day early, and after hearing their reviews, I was initially worried I wouldn’t like it. I heard it described as “techno,” “funky” and “like nothing he had ever done before.”

The first 45 seconds of the more than five minute song is purely synth beats. I was definitely feeling the “techno” vibe that so many fans were describing. As Styles’ voice came on to the track, I noticed it sounded more mature than I had ever heard before.

“Aperture” definitely fits the house music vibe, which makes the “Disco, occasionally” part of the album title make sense since house music is considered a direct descendant of disco music.

The repeated lines of the chorus, “We belong together, it finally appears, it’s only love,” makes the listener want to get up on their feet and dance. I wouldn’t be surprised if this song makes its way around the Miami club scene.

As I’ve kept listening to the song while writing this review, I’ve fallen more and more in love with the new sound.

Rating: 8.5/10