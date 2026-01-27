How the city of Miami rallied together for the CFP National Championship

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The energy at Lakeside Patio on the University of Miami campus felt unmistakable as Hurricanes fans gathered in anticipation of the national championship game. Music echoed across campus, food vendors lined the walkways and a sea of green and orange filled the space as students, alumni and lifelong supporters came together to celebrate a moment years in the making.

As Miami prepared to compete on college football’s biggest stage, the lead-up to the championship extended far beyond the field. A full slate of College Football Playoff events across South Florida transformed the weekend into a citywide celebration, drawing fans from near and far and creating both cultural and economic impact throughout the community.

One of the largest fan gatherings took place at Playoff Fan Central, held Jan.16 to Jan.18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The free, interactive event offered fans of all ages an opportunity to engage with the sport beyond game day. Attendees viewed College Football Playoff bowl trophies and championship rings up close, participated in interactive football activities and explored sponsor exhibits throughout the venue.

‘Canes fans hold up a “U” poster at the National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 19. // Photo Credit: Katie Karlson.

Families were a focal point of the experience. Youth flag football games allowed children to play on the field while parents and fans watched from the sidelines, while designated photo areas provided opportunities for families to capture memories from championship weekend.

Ryan Allen Hall, the College Football Playoff’s director of public events and sponsorship, said creating memorable experiences was essential in a city known for constant entertainment.

“This city has something going on 24/7,” Hall said. “We have to do something that cuts through that noise and gives fans an experience they’ll remember.”

For those with a long-standing connection to the program, the championship run carried deep emotional significance. Many fans pointed to the Hurricanes’ long history and years of rebuilding as reasons the moment feels especially meaningful.

JD “Da Boss,” a long-time Hurricanes superfan, said the team’s success has reignited a sense of identity within the community.

“We’ve coached here, we’ve played here, we’ve won championships here”, he said. “To come back here and rebuild what we had to the next level, and now we’re at the highest level. Man, it couldn’t be any better.”

Music and entertainment also played a major role in the buildup. On Jan. 17, thousands gathered at Lummus Park on Miami Beach for the free AT&T Playoff Playlist Live concert. The lineup featured John Summit, Calvin Harris and Peso Pluma, drawing fans from across South Florida.

A packed crowd fills Lummus Park during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! on Saturday, Jan. 17, in Miami Beach. // Contributed photo

The night carried special meaning for Hurricanes fans when University of Miami alumna and DJ Xandra took the stage. She was joined by the Hurricanettes dance team, blending school pride with the national spotlight and energizing the crowd.

Current students said the excitement extended across campus. Sophia Crandall, a member of the Hurricanettes dance team and Florida native, said Hurricanes football has always been part of Miami’s identity.

“If you grew up anywhere near Miami, you live and breathe the Canes,” Crandall said. “This means something to students, alumni and everyone connected to the university.”

Beyond school pride, some residents saw the championship as a unifying force in a rapidly changing city. Gary James Fitzsimmons, a Miami resident and union construction worker, said the run has brought people together across generations.

“This football run is making everyone come together as one,” Fitzsimmons said.

Despite Miami’s 27-21 loss in the championship game on Jan.19, many believe the lasting impact will be felt throughout the Miami community for a long time — an impact brought on by the unity behind the orange and green.