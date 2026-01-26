Miami Men’s Tennis falls to Princeton and No.8 San Diego at ITA Kickoff Weekend

The University of Miami men’s tennis team lost 4-0 to the Princeton Tigers on Friday, and 4-1 to the No. 8 San Diego Toreros on Saturday in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Hogan Tennis Center.

Friday’s loss marked the Hurricanes’ first loss of the young season and it came in a humbling fashion.

The ’Canes were unable to secure the doubles point, as Antonio Prat and Nacho Serra Sanchez fell 3-6 to No. 13 Princeton pair Paul Inchauspe and Landon Ardila, while Jules Garot and Rafael Segado dropped their match 2-6 to Sebastian Sec and Aleksandar Mitric.

Miami’s remaining doubles team, Jakub Kroslak and Mehdi Sadaoui, were tied at 3-3 when the point was decided.

Singles play did not go any better for UM.

The Tigers clinched the match with three straight singles wins. Kroslak fell to Ardila, 4-6, 2-6, Segado lost 3-6, 4-6 to Milan Markovits and Sadaoui was defeated by No. 99 Sec, 1-6, 3-6.

At the time play was halted, the top match had No. 30 Prat leading No. 11 Inchauspe, 7-5, 2-5, Serra Sanchez was in a close 4-6, 4-4 battle with No. 98 Nidunjianzan and Garot held a 6-3, 4-4 advantage on over Evan Wen.

The Hurricanes looked to bounce back the following day in the consolation round against San Diego, but once again fell short.

The University of Miami men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to the No. 8 Toreros on Saturday in the consolation round of ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Hogan Tennis Center.

Though the match did not go in Miami’s favor, they did manage to rally to win the doubles point.

It did not start well as Prat and Serra Sanchez fell, losing 3-6 to No. 73 Lambert Ruland and Adrien Berrut, putting pressure on the ’Canes two other teams. But that pressure did not seem to affect them as Sadaoui and Kroslak took their court, winning 6-4 over Stian Klaassen and Manvydas Balciunas. Segado and Garot then came back for the 7-6 (4) hard-fought win against Vincent Marysko and Luc Wieland to secure the doubles point.

Despite the lead due to the doubles point, USD would dominate the singles matches. Serra Sanchez was the first to fall, losing 6-3, 7-6 (2) to Marysko. San Diego then took the lead with a 6-3, 7-5 top-court win over No. 30 Prat.

Segado then fell 4-6, 3-6 to Lambert Ruland, while Balciunas gave the Hurricanes the finishing blow with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kroslak.

When play was stopped, Sadaoui was down 6-4, 1-6, 1-3 to Klaassen, while Garot trailed Adrien Berrut, 6-7 (5), 3-4.

With the defeat, the Hurricanes finished the weekend and headed back to South Florida with back-to-back losses.

The Hurricanes (3-2) will be back at home for a doubleheader against Stetson (3-1) and Kennesaw State (0-0) on Saturday, Jan. 31. at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.