Tree collapses in front of Mahoney Residential College

A tree collapsed in front of Mahoney Residential College on Monday, Jan. 26.

The incident was first reported to The Hurricane at 7:45 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

As of noon on Monday, the tree has not been cleared from the walkway. By 1 p.m., the tree had been removed.

The University has plans to demolish Mahoney-Pearson Residential College summer 2026 as part of the University’s Ever Brighter Campaign for Our Next Century. The building currently houses first-year residential students.

“The small fallen tree was identified this morning by our landscape team and was removed immediately as there was no way to salvage the tree. There were no safety concerns involved in this landscaping matter,” The University of Miami said in a statement.