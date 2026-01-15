Miami MBB downs Notre Dame 81-69, clinch 10th straight win

The Hurricanes dominated their Irish rivals 81-69 on Tuesday night in South Bend, marking the Canes 10th win in a row.

Not only is the team on a 10-game winning streak and holds a current record of 15-2, but they also now hold an ACC record of 4-0; the first time since the 2022-23 season. Miami’s 15-2 record is tied for the best start in the program’s history, an incredible turnaround following a 7-24 season a year ago.

In the first half, Miami came out strong, leading by as many as seven points. This put the game at 27-20 with 7:44 left in the game, but the Fighting Irish lived up to its name and didn’t give up.

Notre Dame (10-7, 1-3 ACC) slowly chipped away at the score while putting pressure on the Canes. The half ended in an incredible 39-39 tie.

In order to regain the lead in the second half, Miami came out strong and went on a 13-1 scoring run to quickly take the lead 52-40. This was led by guard Tre Donaldson who scored seven of the 13 points with a 3-pointer and a pair of layups.

The Hurricanes took their highest lead yet going 71-58 as five-star freshman Shelton Henderson swished a step-back three with 4:08 left in the second half.

David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer/Senior Guard Tre Donaldson races toward a loose ball against Elon on November 20, 2025.

The game wrapped up with another Hurricanes win and notable performances from Donaldson, Henderson and senior forward Malik Reneau.

Donaldson scored a team high of 23 points, pushing him over 1000 in his entire career. This marks the third consecutive game where he’s scored over 20 points this season.

Malik Reneau had his fifth double-double of the season with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Henderson had 17 points as well.

While this game seemed like a back and forth battle, Miami dominated the point scoring with 40 to Notre Dame’s 28, and shot 50% from the field.

The Hurricanes will take on the No. 22 ranked Clemson Tigers Saturday at 2:15 pm on the road. This game will be pivotal in deciding the ACC race early on, as both teams are undefeated in the conference.