Donald Trump and Marco Rubio to attend Miami-Indiana championship game

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are reportedly planning to attend the Miami-Indiana championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, Jan. 19.

Rubio, who was born in Miami, is also a UM Law alum and advocate for Miami to make the playoffs, although his son Anthony is a redshirt sophomore for the Florida Gators.

Trump also has a personal investment in the Hurricanes. Next fall, Kai Trump is committed to joining Miami Athletics on the women’s golf team. Though he has not publicly voiced support for the ’Canes, he has previously invited winning teams to the White House.

Trump and Rubio’s appearance at the game Monday night will undoubtedly bring a larger security presence to Hard Rock Stadium.

When a current or former president attends a public sporting event, the Secret Service oversees security efforts. When Trump attended the Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in 2025, they coordinated with local law enforcement, stadium security and emergency responders.

Fans attending the game may encounter a higher law enforcement presence or additional security screening. There may be additional traffic coming into the game, and entry may take longer than usual.