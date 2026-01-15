Unidentified man seen riding around campus on electric scooter while taunting UM Football

An unidentified man was seen riding around campus on an electric scooter throughout campus murmuring unintelligibly, holding a sign taunting the University of Miami football team ahead of their matchup against Indiana University in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The front of his sign said, “Hoosier Daddy” with the Indiana logo placed between the writing. The Hoosier is the Indiana University mascot. The back of the sign said, “15-0 Hoosiers Don’t Cheat! UM Does.”

Video captured of the unidentified man outside of Whitten UC on Thursday, Jan. 15. // Video credit via unnamed student.

At one point, the man was seen stopped outside Whitten UC, where he began screaming at a group of people.

A junior who wishes to remain unnamed was present at the site of the incident. She claims that someone went up to the man. Whether this person shoved the sign or tripped is unclear, but a verbal altercation ensued after.

In a video captured by the anonymous student, the man can be heard yelling, “You guys are f—ing disrespectful. You’re attacking a f—ing disabled person, motherf—cker. F—k UM, bro.”

Later in the day, students uploaded photos of the man on the anonymous social media platform YikYak. Several photos show the man riding through the Lakeside Patio and the outside of Shalala Student Center.

Several other photos show the man talking to members of the University of Miami Police Department outside the Hecht Athletic Center. The University has not yet responded to The Hurricane’s request for comment.

Riding a scooter on sidewalks, pedestrian walkways, or anywhere in the campus core is not allowed, per the University of Miami’s Micromobility Policy.