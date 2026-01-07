Adidas gifts Miami football new apparel ahead of Fiesta Bowl

As the Miami Hurricanes prepare for the Fiesta Bowl, Adidas football surprised players with new apparel and Climacool footwear following Tuesday’s practice in Arizona.

The gifting comes as Adidas shows its support for a partner university while the brand pursues its first College Football Playoff national championship.

Adidas and Miami are entering year 11 of their 12-year partnership. Throughout the partnership, Miami has debuted exclusive uniforms, including the military appreciation uniforms worn in a 42-7 rout of Stanford on Oct. 25, as well as shoe models branded in UM colors.

The Hurricanes are not the only team helping increase Adidas’ exposure during the postseason. Indiana, also partnered with Adidas, will play Oregon in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9.

One of the items the players received was 3D-printed shoes.

According to Adidas, “Climacool is innovation at play — a major milestone in redefining how we create footwear. Using a 360-degree approach, we crafted Climacool by reducing the materials we use, transforming each shoe into something effortlessly comfortable but with revolutionary simplicity.”

Climacool shoes were not the only footwear gifted, as the Adidas “Superstar” model was also included. In addition, players received curved black hats featuring the Adidas Originals logo, flat-brimmed hats with the brand’s iconic three stripes, and a gray tracksuit displaying the Miami “U” logo.

Miami will look to bring that postseason swag onto the field when it takes on Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.