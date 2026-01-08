Remembering George Zilkha

George Zilkha, a third-year finance major at the University of Miami, originally from Vermont, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 3. He was pursuing a degree in finance with the goal of entering the finance industry, driven by a strong interest in business and mathematics and a commitment to academic rigor.

Zilkha was known for forming deep connections with those around him, leaving an impression that extended beyond individual friendships. His peers said his confidence, warmth and ability to make others feel seen allowed him to move effortlessly between different communities on campus. That sense of belonging and leadership carried into every space he was a part of.

Zilkha was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi, the professional business fraternity at the University of Miami, where his brothers stated on their Instagram tribute, “George was the epitome of kindness and joy,” known for his smile and the warmth that made everyone feel seen and valued. A member of the Spring ’24 pledge class, George embodied true servant leadership, leading with humility, compassion, and genuine care for others.

Beyond the classroom, Zilkha also found creative expression through modeling, a space where friends said his confidence and authenticity shined. He appeared on the cover of Boylicious magazine and modeled for House of Contra, an invitation-only platform that brings together brands, creatives and influential individuals to launch events in a tasteful way.

Those closest to Zilkha described him as someone whose presence was impossible to overlook. In a tribute shared on Instagram, his best friend Lauren Webster reflected on the depth of their bond and the impact he had on everyone around him.

Webster described Zilkha’s spirit as “magnetic, one of a kind and beloved by all,” writing that there was “no greater joy than being friends with him.” She added that Zilkha knew her “better than I knew myself,” a reflection of the closeness and trust they shared.

Friends and classmates echoed those sentiments, remembering Zilkha as a presence that brought light and comfort to those around him. Coco Lou Aroch described the effect he had on her and others.

“George was unlike anyone I had ever met,” Aroch wrote. “He was passionate, intelligent, kind, caring, and creative. He was the definition of work hard, play hard. He made everyone feel loved, special and wanted.” Aroch said honorably, “I’ll never be able to express the impact he had on me and everyone else who was in his presence.”

That sense of love and admiration was shared by many who knew Zilkha personally. Kayla Boggs reflected on the joy he brought into the lives of those around him, describing him as someone whose presence was impossible to forget.

“George had it all: the family, the friends, the ambition, the fashion statements, the laugh and his unforgettable smile,” Boggs said. “No one could forget his smile. It made my days better, all of our days better. I’ve never met a friend like George, and it warms my heart knowing so many can say the same. An iconic, one-of-a-kind human. Today, and moving forward, I smile for George. I carry his light with me and bring light into my days for him.”

Claire Millisor, said these qualities were felt by nearly everyone who crossed Zilkha’s path.

“George is someone who lights up every single room with his sense of humor and kindness,” said Millisor, a close friend. “He is so loved by so many people, and his loss will be felt by everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. He was such a beautiful person both inside and out. He will always be remembered as someone who lived life to the fullest.”

Sophie Aanes Claire also reflected on those sentiments, remembering Zilkha as someone who embodied authenticity and encouraged others to embrace the present.

“George will be remembered as a one-of-a-kind soul full of confidence, kindness and authenticity,” Claire said. “He showed everyone how to live in the present and make the most of each day.”

Brooke Styka described Zilkha as someone whose presence inspired others to live more fully and authentically.

“George is one of the brightest souls I’ve ever met,” Styka said. “He was so unapologetically himself and cared deeply for everyone around him. He was full of life and vibrancy, the type of person who made others feel excited about life. His confidence lit up every room, and he always made people feel special and seen. Being around him made me want to be the best version of myself, and that’s something I’ll never forget.”

As an openly homosexual student myself at the University of Miami, I did not know Zilkha personally, but I recognized his presence on campus. He was not only confident, but always seemed genuinely happy, carrying himself as a bright light wherever he went. It is heartbreaking to know he is no longer here, but from a distance, he was someone I admired. It was clear how proud he was to be himself, and that quiet pride left an impact even on those who never formally met him.

Zilkha’s death has left a profound void within the University of Miami community. Friends say his legacy lives on in the joy he shared, the confidence he inspired in others and the way he chose to fully embrace life.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or emotional distress, help is available. University of Miami students can contact the Counseling Center at 305-284-5511, which provides 24-hour crisis support through on-call clinicians. Additional support is available through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, a free and confidential service available nationwide. Help is always within reach.