Miami BULLIES the Defending National Champs in Program-Defining Win + Ole Miss Breakdown with Roman from The Orange Bowl Boys

Miami WVUM radio broadcaster Luca Mucciardi and Liam Hickey recap the most impactful win for Hurricanes football in the last 24 years. The two break down Miami’s overwhelming physicality and dominance at the line of scrimmage that led to the U’s historic upset win and what the victory means for the program on the national stage. The Hurricanes now take on Ole Miss and their turbocharged high-octane offense led by D2 transfer QB Trinidad Chambliss. Roman from the famous Orange Bowl Boys podcast joins the show to break down what Miami needs to do to contain one of the best offenses in the country.