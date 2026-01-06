Hurricanes WBB fall 70-55 to Clemson, five-game win streak snapped

The University of Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team (10-5, 2-2 ACC) fell to the Clemson Tigers at Watsco Center Sunday 70-55, putting an end to the Hurricanes five-game victory run.

Clemson (11-5, 2-2 ACC) leaned into its spacing and ball movement, drilling 12 three-pointers while point guard Mia Moore posted a career high 12 assists and Raven Thompson poured in a season high 24 points.

Miami came out sharp early, with Ra Shaya Kyle opening the scoring and controlling the defensive boards with seven rebounds in the first five. But, Clemson responded immediately with a 8-4 burst after the quarter’s first and only timeout. The Hurricanes stayed within striking distance and trailed 16-14 after one.

The Hurricanes’ Natlie Wetzel opened the second quarter with a 24 ft. three-pointer just 10 seconds in, reclaiming the lead for Miami, and Ahnay Adams followed with a driving layup to flip the score to make it 19-16. Miami stayed in front for the rest of the period as Wetzel scored seven of the Hurricanes’ 14 second quarter points. The Canes took a 28-26 lead into halftime after holding Clemson to three made field goals in the quarter.

Clemson opened the second half quickly on an 8-2 run to make it 34-30. Miami briefly trimmed the deficit to a single possession, but two threes from Clemson’s Rusne Augustinaite and Raven Thompson gave the Tigers a 42-37 lead which was their largest so far. Even after forcing six Clemson turnovers in the quarter, the Hurricanes went into the fourth trailing 46-41.

The Hurricanes responded immediately with a Gal Raviv jumper from 14, two Amarachi Kimpson free throws, and then an Amarchi Kimpson three to tie things up 48-48. Then, Clemson went on a game-breaking 17-2 run to seize a 65-50 lead. During this run the Canes shot 1-for-5 from the field to go along with three turnovers, which put the game out of reach.

For the afternoon, Clemson finished 12-34 from deep to Miami’s 5-14, capitalized on the Hurricanes’ turnovers for 17 points and outrebounded the Canes 32 to 25.

12 points from both Raviv and Kyle wasn’t enough for the Canes as along with the others starters, totalled 48/55 (87%) of the Hurricanes’ total points.

Miami stays home at the Watsco Center on Thursday, Jan. 8 for its fifth ACC game, tipping off at 3 p.m .against No. 13 Louisville. The matchup will stream on ACCNX.