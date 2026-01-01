UM sophomore Shayla Stewart takes the stage at Art Basel 

UM sophomore Shalya Stewart wanted to be a model since she was seven years old. Now, after only one year of experience, she’s fully pursuing her dream of modeling as a full-time college student with a showcase at Miami Art Basel.

“I just started modeling at the beginning of this year. I took a six-week modeling course, starting in late January where I learned basic model etiquette,” Stewart said. “At the end of the course I was featured in a fashion show, which was my first time walking in an official show in April.”

Since then, she’s walked for designers like Archie Brown during New York Fashion Week.

“I love New York and hope to walk in NYFW again and book more jobs up there,” Stewart said.

New York Fashion Week is often referred to as one of the “Big Four” fashion events alongside Paris, London and Milan. With only a year of modeling and one professional photo shoot under her belt, Stewart’s journey continues to develop quickly.

More recently, Stewart modeled at Art Basel in Miami, North America’s largest international contemporary art fair hosted at the Miami Beach Convention Center in South Beach with more than 80,000 visitors each year.

“Modeling in Art Basel was a unique experience because it wasn’t a traditional runway. I modeled as ‘live art’ and posed on different platforms,” Stewart said. “I ended up loving this experience and had the opportunity to wear beautiful pieces by talented designers.”

Stewart wore designs by Prajjé Oscar, Scania McQueen and House of Lamaica Couture.

When Stewart isn’t hitting the runway, she continues pursuing her education at UM. As a sophomore studying public relations and sports administration, balancing student life and a modeling career is important to her.

“I honestly just try to keep good time management and make sure I am getting all of my work done on time,” Stewart said. “I also make sure I communicate with my professors if I know I will be missing class and ask a friend for notes or to record the lecture.”

Attending UM has given her countless opportunities that allow her to chase all of her dreams while balancing her education and a modeling career.

For Stewart, she hopes to continue to advance her modeling career in Miami, New York and more, and is open to the endless opportunities she might encounter.

“Since Miami is one of the major modeling markets,” Stewart said. “There are so many opportunities that I can take advantage of while continuing my education.”