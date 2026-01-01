Support Johan and Maria Rodaz’s GoFundMe for their daughter

John and Maria Rodaz have helped develop Miami as a hub for great artists with their Area Stage Theatre Company & Conservatory since 1989. Now, they need support from their city as they face devastating hardship.

Their daughter, Rachel Pedaux, is in a coma after experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest after Thanksgiving. John and Maria take care of Rachel’s three children and stay at her bedside constantly.

Rachel Pedaux with her mother Maria Rodaz. Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Gomez.

“This has been devastating for our family,” Maria Rodaz said. “But we are holding onto hope and are deeply grateful for every prayer, every message, and every act of kindness.”

Consider donating to Rachel’s GoFundLink to give back to John and Maria.

“We have faith that Rachel will be able to come back to her husband and three little children.”