A night to remember: Takeaways from Miami’s upset Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State

On Dec. 6, 2021, Mario Cristobal was named the 23rd head coach of the Miami Hurricanes football team, looking to take his alma mater back to national relevance after nearly two decades of failure.

Four years later, on New Year’s Eve, Cristobal and his team stood on the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, raising the Field Scovell Trophy as confetti rained down.

On the night of Wednesday, Dec. 31, the Hurricanes won their biggest game in 23 years, taking down the reigning National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes 24-14 in the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Three weeks ago, the Hurricanes were on the outside looking in on the College Football Playoff. Today, they are two games away from their sixth National Title in program history.

Here’s what we learned about the ‘Canes after their upset victory over the No. 2 Buckeyes.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. parades the ball post-touchdown during Miami’s victory against Ohio State University on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Miami has the best defense in college football

In 2024, the Hurricanes had a historic offense, but missed the CFP because of their inability to stop other teams from scoring. They surrendered more than 25 points per game and allowed well over 300 yards consistently.

A year later, under defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, the Hurricanes defense has put the team on its back, being the driving force to winning 12 games for the first time since 2005.

Sixth-year redshirt senior defensive back Keionte Scott made the biggest play of the Cotton Bowl, intercepting OSU’s Julian Sayin and returning it 72 yards to the end zone and giving the ’Canes a 14-0 lead.

“It was on film,” Scott said after the game. “I shot my shot, but that goes to trusting my brothers and coach Hetherman.”

The defensive line, led by Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, played another dominant game against an elite offensive line.

Sayin was sacked just 11 times in 13 games, with five coming in the Big Ten Championship against No. 1 Indiana. Against the Hurricanes, the redshirt freshman was sacked another five times.

Mesidor and Bain combined for three of the five sacks while the defense as a whole picked Sayin off twice and forced seven tackles for loss.

In its last three games, the Hurricane defense has totaled 16 sacks, getting to quarterbacks at will.

Against two of the best offenses in the country — Texas A&M and Ohio State — the Hurricanes defense stifled them, allowing a combined 17 points in total and none in the first quarter of either matchup.

The unit is not slowing down and will enter the College Football Playoff Semifinals as the most feared defensive group in the country.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Sixth-Year redshirt senior defensive Lineman Akheem Mesidor hits the turf after subduing Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Carson Beck displayed a masterclass in game managing

The numbers don’t pop out of an elite performance, but UM quarterback Carson Beck perfectly executed what was asked of him.

Beck finished the game completing 73% of his passes for 138 yards and one touchdown. His longest completion was just 16 yards on a Mark Fletcher Jr. catch-and-run, yet he played one of the best games of his Miami career.

Beck was decisive against an elite Buckeye defense, making timely throws and avoiding the mistakes that have cost him throughout his lengthy college career.

On multiple occasions against OSU, Beck opted for the scramble instead of the dangerous throw, and it worked out. On a third and 11 with 12 minutes left in the fourth, the Hurricanes desperately needed a first down to keep the clock running.

Beck, instead of looking for a contested receiver, evaded pressure from his right and headed for the first down marker. To make sure he got to the 35-yard line, Beck lowered his shoulder into Leroy Roker III and pushed his way to the line to gain.

The sixth-year redshirt senior put his body on the line and played one of his best game manager performances in the biggest game of his career.

“From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. every single day we’re in the facility,” Beck said. “We’re grinding, we’re practicing, we’re watching film … When you get in these big time moments, you fall back on your preparation.”

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Firth-year senior defensive back Jacob Thomas celebrates with he ball during Miami’s victory against Ohio State University on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Miami can win the whole thing

Following the David vs. Goliath-esque victory on New Year’s Eve, the Hurricanes head west to Arizona in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against the winner of Georgia-Mississippi — taking place on the night of Thursday, Jan. 1.

No matter who the ’Canes play in the Fiesta Bowl — or possibly the National Championship —their victory against the Buckeyes gives the team all the reason in the world to think they can claim their sixth National Title.

The Hurricanes out-toughed OSU in every phase of the game, a shocking performance against a team that many saw as the clear-cut National Champion favorites.

The offense was steady, gashing the Buckeyes in the run game and making smart throws in the pass game. The defense was dominant, with Scott’s pick-six being the key difference in the game.

The Miami Hurricanes will play for the 200-pound Fiesta Bowl trophy and a chance to play in the National Championship on Jan. 8, 2026 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.