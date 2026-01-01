Cotton Bowl ’Canes: Miami takes down Buckeyes to advance to CFP Semifinals

After six straight bowl game losses, the Miami Hurricanes are bowl champions once again — defeating the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 24-14 in the 90th edition of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Up 10 with less than a minute to go, Miami just needed one stop to start its celebration. On first down, while trying to avoid a sack, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin lofted the ball right into the hands of Miami’s Jakobe Thomas, who slid down and took a knee.

With 71,323 fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium, the Miami sideline erupted as the ’Canes charged onto the field.

Current players and Hurricane legends alike rejoiced as confetti rained down on the field.

The ’Canes are semifinal bound and two wins away from history.

“When the Miami Hurricanes do great things, the city comes together,” said UM head coach Mario Cristobal.

Miami played its brand of football: fast, physical and violent, taking the Buckeyes by storm in an unapologetically dominant defensive display.

The Corey Hetherman-led defense limited the Buckeyes to zero points in the first half as the Hurricanes jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

One of those key plays featured sixth-year redshirt senior defensive back Keionte Scott.

Early in the second quarter, Sayin looked for Brandon Innis behind the line of scrimmage. Scott read the play right away, jumping the route and taking the ball the other way 72 yards to put Miami up two scores.

“It was on film for sure,” Scott said postgame. “And then as soon as the tight end motioned, shot my shot, and the ball went in my hands.”

Since making his return against Texas A&M last week, Scott has been one of the most important players on the Miami defense. In the Hurricanes’ two postseason games, the Auburn transfer has totaled nine tackles, two sacks and one interception return for a touchdown.

Other than Scott’s tremendous play, it was Miami’s trenches that ultimately won the game against the Buckeyes.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Redshirt junior defensive back Ahmad Moten Sr. lunges at Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Miami’s offensive line was brilliant against defensive lineman Caden Curry and linebacker Arvell Reese. The two combined for 17.5 sacks in the regular season but had none against UM.

The defensive line, led by Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor, continued their prowess that they have shown all season. Against an Ohio State offensive line that allows 0.85 sacks per game, UM’s defense had five sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The Buckeyes nearly got on the board to end the half, as OSU kicker Jayden Fielding missed a 49-yarder — and the Hurricanes headed back into the tunnel after a dream first half.

But the defending national champions wouldn’t go down without a fight and came out firing coming out of the second half, ripping off back-to-back touchdown drives of more than 70 yards.

With just more than 13 minutes left in the game, all the momentum was on the red and silver side of AT&T Stadium only down three points as the Buckeyes followed up their touchdown streak with a crucial defensive stop.

After both sides were unable to score, the Hurricanes had the ball with 5:56 left, looking to end the game.

Throughout the next three minutes, Cristobal turned to Mark Fletcher Jr. and Marty Brown to finish the job — “The A-gap special.”

The duo combined for seven runs for 49 yards, including a five yard touchdown score from Brown to put the game on ice at 24-14 with just under a minute remaining.

“So, I guess to sum it up, incredibly proud of these guys,” said Cristobal. “They’re the absolute best human beings and best competitors I’ve been around.”

The Hurricanes will advance to the CFP Semifinals Fiesta Bowl game in Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 8 and will face the winner of the Sugar Bowl between No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss.