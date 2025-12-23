Miami MBB blows out North Florida in 105-67 offensive explosion

Miami won its sixth consecutive contest to improve to 11-2 overall and 9-0 at home, dominating UNF on both sides of the floor to sink them to 2-10 this season.

The Hurricanes were led offensively by freshman forward Shelton Henderson, Florida native Tre Donaldson, and Indiana transfer Malik Reneau, all of whom eclipsed 19 points for the night on highly efficient shooting.

Henderson and Reneau missed a combined three field goals while putting up 39 points as a duo, while three other Hurricanes reached double figures against the Ospreys on route to a season high 105 points for UM.

The first half between the two Florida squads was tightly contested until its latter stages, with UNF guard Kamirn Oriol hitting a three with five minutes to go in the period to narrow their deficit to just five.



However, sparked by a Henderson alley-oop dunk off of a Donaldson assist, the Hurricanes went on an impressive run to end the half to put themselves up 51-35.

Freshman Timotej Malovec capped off the Miami outburst with a 23 foot three point buzzer beater, putting an exclamation point on an imposing half from the ’Canes.

The Hurricanes carried their momentum into the second half, continuing their production on the offensive side of the ball while remaining stout defensively to earn an authoritative 105-67 victory.

Miami was prolific on the offensive end of the ball all game, eclipsing 50 points in both the first and second half while shooting well over 50 percent from the field.

On the defensive side, UM forced 20 turnovers while limiting the Ospreys to an underwhelming 38 percent from the floor overall, although they did make a respectable 11 out of 31 three point attempts largely in part to Oriol.

The UNF senior guard shot seven for ten from behind the arc and left the Hurricanes struggling for answers, finishing with a game high 29 points in 35 minutes played.

However, despite their inability to contain Oriol, Miami was able to lock down the rest of the North Florida attack with no other Osprey reaching double figures.

With this victory, Miami continues their ascension under new head coach Jai Lucas, and turns its attention to interconference hoops following a nine day break from gameplay.

Miami will begin its ACC stretch at home against rival Pitt on Dec. 30 at the Watsco Center.