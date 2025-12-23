Second round of Cotton Bowl student tickets sold out within five minutes 

After the Hurricanes’ biggest win in more than two decades against Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff, UM fans’ excitement immediately shifted to the next round.

On Monday, Dec. 22 at noon EST, Miami Athletics issued a second batch of student tickets for the Cotton Bowl against No. 2 Ohio State. The tickets sold out within five minutes of going on sale.

When the CFP Committee announced that the Hurricanes were selected for the playoffs, UM issued an email to students asking what games they would like to be considered for. UM received 176 requests for tickets to the Cotton Bowl, all of which were fulfilled.

After the ’Canes beat the Aggies and secured a spot in the quarterfinals, UM issued a second, limited batch of student tickets for the Cotton Bowl.

Because the Cotton Bowl is at AT&T Stadium — home of the Dallas Cowboys and a neutral site — there are more student tickets available compared to the Texas A&M game which took place at Kyle Field, home of the Aggies.

“For the Texas A&M game, we rewarded students who requested tickets and had attended at least seven of our eight 2025 home games. That resulted in approximately 40 student tickets distributed,” said the University in a statement to The Hurricane.

UM Junior Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. breaks through the Texas A&M defense on Dec. 20. // Jake Sperling.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 23, tickets on SeatGeek were selling for as low as $80 for standing-room-only admission.

The Cotton Bowl will take place on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. EST as the ’Canes look to defeat Ohio State in their first postseason matchup since the infamous 2003 Fiesta Bowl.

Katie Karlson and Sebastian Font contributed to the reporting of this story.