’Canes show promise at Midseason as ACC tests loom

The University of Miami women’s basketball team has now reached the midpoint of its season ranked eighth in the ACC with an 8-4 overall record and 1-1 conference record. At the halfway mark of the 2025-26 season, the Hurricanes have established themselves as a consistent, well balanced team with a winning record and room to grow.

Miami has opened the season stronger than in recent years, performing solidly at the Watsco Center and on the road.

Averaging 73.9 points per game, and holding opponents to under 61.3 points allowed per game, the Hurricanes have shown their ability to compete away from Coral Gables. Being 1-1 in conference play, the ’Canes are demonstrating that they can secure ACC wins while still needing refinement against league opponents.

The Hurricanes began the season with strong offensive performances in non-conference and conference games, including wins over Florida Atlantic and Wake Forest. Against Florida Atlantic, Miami shot 54% from the field, and espite having a high number of turnovers the Hurricanes controlled the game and built a 42-23 lead.

Miami followed that performance in a close 64-61 win over Wake Forest, an ACC opponent.

Although the Hurricanes won by just three points, they shot 49% from the field, keeping the contest close through efficient scoring.

These wins highlighted Miami’s offensive depth and ability to defend while scoring at a high rate. However, conference play has exposed areas that need improvement.

Junior Guard Vittoria Blasigh shoots from three against FAU at Watsco on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 // Bella Ochoa – Staff Photographer

In an ACC loss to NC State, the Hurricanes struggled offensively, shooting 37% in the paint and 24% beyond the arc. Miami fell by 26 points, showing the difficulty keeping pace defensively and executing under pressure. The loss revealed areas that must improve as the conference schedule intensifies.

Miami’s identity through the first half of the season has been shaped by pace, ball movement, and shared scoring. The Hurricanes rely on transition offense, distribution and effort rather than a single dominant scorer. That approach has paid off in decisive wins, where Miami has executed efficiently across the lineup.

Still, that collective approach can become challenging in tightly contested games when tempo slows and defense tightens.

Much of Miami’s early-season progress reflects the development of a roster featuring several new transfers. Ra Shaya Kyle leads the team 15.7 points per game and 10 rebounds per game, while Gal Raviv contributes with 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Amarachi Kimpson who averages 10.9 points per game and is 86.2% from the line this season, has proven to be a contributor, adding to the scoring depth. Their production has helped Miami establish clearer roles and build chemistry.

Despite progress, turnovers and uneven shooting remain a concern. Miami averages 11.6 turnovers per game. In the loss to NC State, the Hurricanes committed 12 turnovers, and fluctuating shooting percentages highlight offensive inconsistency against stronger opponents.

Those issues also present opportunities.

With the second half of the season underway, Miami has time to sharpen fundamentals ahead of the tougher ACC matchups. By limiting turnovers and defensive execution, it will determine whether Miami’s early season momentum carries into the second half of the ACC play.

The remainder of the schedule will test the Hurricanes, with games against Florida State, Louisville, Clemson and Virginia Tech. Improved rebounding, sustained defensive, and offensive efficiency will be critical as conference play intensifies.

At the season’s midpoint, Miami is still defining who it is. The Hurricanes have shown they can compete in the ACC, but the second half of the season will determine whether early wins translate to sustained success.