Mora’s concert was a night full of escapism and energy

I didn’t take many notes at Puerto Rican singer Mora’s show at the Kaseya Center on Dec. 7. Honestly, that feels fitting. His concert wasn’t the kind of night meant to be documented song by song. It was meant to be lived.

From the moment I settled into Section 107, the energy had already taken over, turning the arena into a shared space of movement, noise and release. Mora didn’t just give us a concert — he gave us a night where thinking stopped and feeling took over.

The stage design reflected that intention. Mora didn’t rely on anything overly complicated. He only used a massive LED screen stretching across the back, an open stage that gave him room to move and a T-shaped extension that pushed him straight into the crowd.

It felt intentional, like the focus was meant to stay on presence rather than spectacle. The dancers filled the space with motion, while Mora used the runway to close the distance between himself and the audience.

The crowd around us was locked in. Everyone was singing, jumping and feeding off each other’s excitement. At some point, we even made friends with the people behind us, a group just as passionate, and Puerto Rican like me, which only amplified the sense of community in the room. Mora’s music didn’t just play to the crowd, it connected us.

The moment that completely shut my brain off was when he performed “Memorias.” Every time that track hits, it feels like a switch flips.

The lights exploded, the drops hit heavy and the entire place moved as one. It’s pure high-energy escapism and he kind of song that turns a concert into a party without trying too hard.

The night closed with “Detrás de Tu Alma,” one of the most iconic tracks from Mora’s newest album. It’s a slower, sadder track, but beautifully orchestrated and intentional.

While I personally would’ve loved “Memorias” as the closer, ending with “Detrás de Tu Alma” felt symbolic. It symbolized Mora stepping into a new era, choosing reflection over chaos to end the night.

In the end, Mora’s show reminded me why live music matters. It wasn’t about capturing videos or tracking a setlist, it was about being present and letting the music take you somewhere else for a few hours. For a night, nothing else mattered, and that’s exactly what Mora does best.