Best pop-up music events from Miami Art Week

Miami Art Week’s takeover of the city has become increasingly music-centric in recent years. What used to revolve primarily around gallery openings and art fairs now spills deep into parking lots, rooftops and beaches.

With pop-up events happening every night, many announced last-minute or hidden behind RSVPs,it’s nearly impossible to catch them all. These are the five that stood out most, counting down to the one that defined my week.



5. Diplo — Flaunt Magazine Rooftop Party

Date: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

Location: Moxy Wynwood

This private, invite-only rooftop party at Moxy Wynwood felt like stumbling into a secret. Hosted by Flaunt Magazine, the setting alone — a rooftop pool overlooking Wynwood — set the tone.

Diplo arrived late, but once he stepped behind the DJ deck, it was worth the wait. His set was cool, relaxed and unmistakably Diplo: genre-blurring, unpredictable and effortlessly smooth. At one point, I found myself standing directly behind the DJ booth, perched at the edge of the pool behind him — one of those “only in Miami” moments that makes art week what it is.



4. White Claw Sessions with It’s Murph

Date: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025; 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: Wynwood Walls, 2516 NW 2nd Ave



White Claw Sessions at Wynwood Walls felt like one of those effortlessly cool art week moments where everything just clicked. Between free sushi, endless White Claws, and art installations surrounding the space, the event blurred the line between gallery and party.

DJ It’s Murph took over the crowd with a high-energy set that kept the space buzzing from start to finish, turning the venue into a packed, animated dance floor.

The mix of music, visual art and an energized crowd made it feel less like a brand activation and more like a genuine art week pop-up done right.



3. Major Lazer — GYALGEBRA Release Party

Location: Coyotaco, 2320 NW 2nd Ave

Time: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Major Lazer’s “GYALGEBRA” release party felt more like a community celebration than a traditional show. With tickets sold at the door benefiting hurricane relief in Jamaica, the event stretched from early evening well into the night.

Held outside Coyo Taco, the party carried strong block-party energy, complete with Major Lazer classics like “Lean On,” “Light It Up,” and “Cold Water.”

The space never felt uncomfortably packed, allowing room to dance, breathe and connect with the people around you.

I posted a clip from the night on TikTok that went viral, with countless comments from people wishing they had known about the event — proof that some of art week’s best moments still happen quietly.



2. Skate 95: Mau P (III Points Basel)

Location: 2300 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL

Date: Wednesday, Dece. 3, 2025; 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Mainstage Lineup: Mai Iachetti, Ben Sterling, Mau P

Skate 95 felt like a collision of festival culture, streetwear, and skate energy. The venue combined a warehouse interior with an outdoor parking-lot main stage, with on-site bathrooms and a converted school bus serving as a Von Dutch merch store.

Authorized skaters dropped in throughout the night between DJ sets, keeping the energy moving. Ben Sterling’s groove-heavy set locked the crowd in early, setting the tone perfectly before Mau P closed the night.

As a fan of III Points, the event felt like a miniature version of the festival filtered through skater culture and raw street aesthetics — chaotic in the best way and refreshingly different from the typical art week setup.





1. Breakaway Beach: Miami Art Week

Location: 38th Street & Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025; 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Lineup: Daniel Allan, Kaleena Zanders, Night Tales, Chris Lorenzo, Zedd

Breakaway Beach Festival was easily my favorite event of the week and a big reason for that was Zedd, my favorite DJ. The venue was a massive tent on the beach, complete with brand activations like Surfside, multiple bars and an outdoor area where you could step out and catch some ocean breeze.

Daniel Allan set the tone early with a clean, confident set that eased the crowd into the night, while Night Tales followed with a darker, moodier energy that came alive under the tent’s lighting.

Chris Lorenzo kept the momentum surging, pushing the crowd deeper into the night before Zedd took over. The heat built quickly, especially as the crowd surged toward the main stage for Zedd’s set. The anticipation built with every drop, and when he debuted an unreleased track, it felt like a genuine art week moment meant just for the people inside that tent.