How Von Dutch and Jake Paul are dressing Miami for fight night

As Miami prepares to host Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua’s boxing match Dec. 19, fashion is stepping into the spotlight Paul’s body care brand, W, and streetwear label Von Dutch’s collaboration arm, Von Dutch Loves, are collaborating to make new clothes that blends athletic energy, Y2K nostalgia and Miami’s signature personality.

Designed by Lindsey Falack, a University of Miami alum and creative lead for Von Dutch Loves, the collection translates Paul’s bold public persona into wearable pieces meant to move seamlessly from training sessions to fight night.

“Jake is loud, disruptive and instantly gets attention,” Falack said. “He’s also gone through such a transformation, from YouTuber to professional boxer, and that evolution really shaped how I approached the collection.”

Rather than leaning heavily into graphics or patterns, Falack focused on restraint. The collection is centered in a black-on-black palette, with subtle textures and silhouettes designed for everyday wear. Neon yellow accents pulled from W’s branding punctuate the pieces, serving as visual markers of Paul’s high-energy presence.

“The neon represents his loudness and disruptiveness,” Falack said. “But I wanted the collection to feel elevated and wearable, something you could actually put on every day.”

Lindsay Falack uses subtle textures and neon yellow in the Von Dutch Loves x W collection to highlight Paul’s personality in and out of the boxing ring. Photo Courtesy of Von Dutch Loves.

Key pieces include a varsity jacket with embroidered patches, a muscle tee inspired by Paul’s athletic style, a classic white tee and a lineup of trucker hats, an accessory long associated with Von Dutch’s early 2000s identity.

Falack noted that the hats, particularly a brown suede version, have quickly become fan favorites for their elevated take on the traditional trucker silhouette.

While Von Dutch is often synonymous with Y2K fashion, Falack said nostalgia alone did not drive the design process. Instead, she prioritized versatility and audience connection.

“Von Dutch already has that Y2K DNA,” she said. “I was really thinking about what Jake would want to wear and what his fans would want to wear, something that works for training, going out or walking to the ring.”

That flexibility aligns naturally with Miami’s fashion culture, where athleisure often doubles as nightlife attire. Falack, who credits Miami as a formative space in her creative development, said the city’s influence was present throughout the design process.

“Miami fashion is bold and confident,” Falack said. “It’s always in the back of my mind, especially with the fight happening here.”

Behind the scenes, the collaboration unfolded at a rapid pace. Falack revealed that the entire collection, from design to production and shipping, came together in just one week to meet Paul’s training schedule and a last-minute photoshoot.

“It was hectic, but exciting,” Falack said. “We were designing, producing and coordinating logistics all at once. There were moments we were on the phone with FedEx making sure everything arrived on time.”

Falack worked closely with Paul throughout the process, presenting ideas and refining designs based on his feedback.

“It was very back-and-forth,” Falack said. “He was really involved and had a strong vision for what felt authentic to him.”

The collaboration also brought Falack back to where she started making her creative vision. As a UM alum who studied creative advertising and marketing, she credits campus organizations such as Distraction Magazine and Orange Umbrella with shaping her professional confidence and creative direction.

“UM really allowed me to explore different interests and meet people who shared that curiosity,” Falack said. “Those experiences pushed me to put myself out there and ultimately led me to where I am now.”

With an after-party planned following the fight, she said versatility is key. Outfits that transition from arena seating to late-night celebrations are likely to dominate the crowd, blending sporty silhouettes with statement accessories.Elevated athleisure garments are a must for 2026.

“Long shorts, boots, a bodysuit and statement jewelry are going to be everywhere,” Falack said.

Falack also hinted that Paul himself may wear pieces from the collection during fight week, further tying the new clothes line to the spectacle.

According to Falack, members of Paul’s team and inner circle are expected to wear the collection as well, reinforcing its presence beyond the ring.

With the W x Von Dutch Loves collection, fashion becomes part of the spectacle surrounding Paul’s fight, reflecting how sport, streetwear and identity intersect in Miami