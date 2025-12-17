Henderson shines as ‘Canes Hoops beat FIU 98-81

On a Tuesday night at the Watsco Center, Miami Hurricanes true freshman guard Shelton Henderson shined against cross-town rival FIU in a 98-81 victory. Henderson had his best night of his young career, putting up a career-high 30 points against the Panthers.

FIU (5-4) came in hot, keeping the ‘Canes (10-2) at bay and exchanging leads back and forth for the first 20 minutes of play.

“We knew we had an opponent that was going to punch back,” said Miami head coach Jai Lucas after the game. “Even when we made runs, they did too.”

Tied at 43 at half, thanks to a Malik Reneau score as well as Henderson’s free throws and layup before the buzzer, Miami contemplated the shocking offensive front put on by FIU thus far. UM struggled mightily in the first half from beyond the arc, shooting just 1-for-10 from three.

Miami’s Men’s Basketball team huddles together versus BYU on Nov. 27 2025. Photo Credit: University of Miami Athletics

Ultimately, the second half would fare much better for the Hurricanes.

In the first four minutes of the second, Miami would hold an eight-point lead at a forced timeout by the Panthers.

Tru Washington’s six points, as well as Timo Malovec’s corner-three brought the score to 56-48.

Despite some tough play by FIU bringing the score to within five, Tre Donaldson contributed some clutch points on a jumper and a three-pointer, setting the score at 80-66.

Also contributing to the 98-point final tally was Ernest Udeh Jr, who registered a game-high eight rebounds, as well as 12 individual points.

The highlight of the night, though, was Henderson, who despite an injured heel managed to set his own personal scoring record.

“I think my main thing is being versatile,” Henderson said after the game. “I can do more than one thing on the court, whether that’s playmaking, getting downhill, or just guarding.”

Fans should keep an eye on Henderson as the ‘Canes look to their next game, and last of non-conference play on Sunday, Dec. 21, against North Florida at the Watsco Center. Tipoff at the Watsco Center is set for 4 p.m.