Hurricanes MBB close out ESPN Events Invitational with win over Georgetown 78-65

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team (6-2) secured a 78-65 win against Georgetown (5-2) to close out the Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events International on Friday night in Kissimmee, Florida.

Miami set the tone early in their defense, opening the game on a 16-3 run in the first quarter. Led by Senior Malik Reneau, who scored 19 points in the first half, the Hurricanes were 51.7% from the field and 71.4% from three-point range. Miami ended the half with a 41-20 lead after a 23-8 run.

After a slow start in the second half, going 1-for-5 from the floor, Miami regrouped and offensively found their rhythm extending its lead to 63-39.

Georgetown cut the lead to 74-64 in the fourth quarter with 1:47 remaining on the clock. But with key contributions from Tre Donaldson and Tru Washington, Miami secured the win. Donaldson hit a jumper, and Washington sank crucial free throws down the stretch.

Reneau led the ‘Canes with 23 points and two blocks. He was joined by Washington, who collected 17 points, six rebounds, and four steals and Donaldson, who recorded 13 points, six assists, and four rebounds fueled Miami to the win.

Even with 15 turnovers, Miami outscored the Hoyas 32-22 in the paint, out-rebounded them 33-31, and shot 60% from beyond the arc.

Miami in this game showed how under pressure, they can execute well against a major-conference opponent. With senior leaders and new contributors, chemistry and strength in the team continues to grow.

Miami will next play in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday against Ole Miss at 9 p.m. The matchup in Oxford, Mississippi, will air on the SEC Network.