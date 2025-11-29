Miami WBB escapes in overtime against George Washington, winning 83-77

The University of Miami women’s basketball team demonstrated strong resilience during Friday’s matchup, overcoming a significant deficit to secure the win against George Washington, 83-77, in a thrilling overtime classic on Friday afternoon at the Cayman Islands Classic.

The hard-fought victory in George Town, Cayman Islands, moves the Hurricanes’ overall record to an impressive 5-1 in the early season.

Miami’s offense was powered by career performances from its star frontcourt duo, Gal Raviv and Ra Shaya Kyle. Raviv, a Qunnipiac transfer sophomore, dominated the score sheet with a game-high 29 points, while Kyle, showing her power inside, set a new career-high with 26 points.

Kyle also anchored the team on the glass with 14 rebounds, helping Miami to a significant 44-35 rebounding advantage over the Revolutionaries.

Miami’s first quarter was characterized by quiet offensive play, with eight of Miami’s 16 points coming from the free throw line. The Revolutionaries took control in the second period, constructing their largest lead of the half at seven points, heading into the locker room up 39-32.

Lorelei DiSanto @loreleis_lens, Contributing Photographer// Freshman Natalie Wetzel defends against Hofstra University in the Watsco Center on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.

The situation worsened early in the third quarter when George Washington extended its lead to 52-37, after a dominant run. However, the ‘Canes refused to back down. In a battle of runs, the ‘Canes went on one of their own, an 11-2 effort that was able to put the score back within striking distance.

Entering the fourth quarter trailing 57-50, Miami initiated a comeback. Before three minutes had passed in the fourth, the ‘Canes had already evened the contest at 57-57.

The game remained a tense, one-possession game where both teams traded buckets until the final minute. After Miami took a late lead, the Revolutionaries sank a clutch three-pointer to tie the score at 72-72, forcing the extra period.

In overtime, the experience and focus of the Hurricanes was on full display. Miami posted the first points and extended the margin to eight before George Washington could respond. Crucially, the Hurricanes maintained control by converting nine of their 10 free throw attempts in the extra session, holding the Revolutionaries to only five total points. Miami closed out game one in the Caymans with an 83-77 victory.

Miami will play its second and final game of the Cayman Islands Classic tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 29, at 11:00 a.m. against No. 24 Oklahoma State. The matchup against the Cowgirls will be available for streaming via FloSports platforms.