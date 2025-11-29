Hurricanes edged 87-84 by No. 24 Oklahoma State in Cayman Classic

The Miami Hurricanes Women’s basketball team lost a Saturday morning thriller to No. 24 Oklahoma State, 87-84 in the final game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

The high-scoring affair saw five different ’Canes reach double-digit scoring outputs, but it wasn’t quite enough to compete with Oklahoma State, who was led by sophomore guard Jadyn Wooten, who ended the night with 26 points.

The Hurricanes’ key players on the night were guards Gal Raviv and Amarachi Kimpson who scored 17 and 21 points, respectively.

UM took the lead to begin the game courtesy of Kimpson who provided nine of Miami’s first 13 points. However, Oklahoma State stayed close enough to creep ahead during the quarter.

Behind 21-17 to end the first quarter, Miami caught fire. They outscored the Cowgirls 25-10 in the second, taking a 42-31 lead going into the break.

Coming out of the half, Oklahoma State struck back again, going on a 16-4 run and cutting the ’Cane lead to just one heading into the final quarter. The Hurricanes failed to score for over five minutes during this period, a cold spell that would prove crucial.

It was a back-and-fourth battle in the final period, with Oklahoma State eventually grabbing an 84-76 lead with just under two minutes left, which they held on to. UM attempted a miraculous comeback, but the Cowgirls lead proved too much to surmount as the game ended 87-84

Miami (5-2) will be back at the Watsco Center on Dec. 3 for the 2025 ACC-SEC Challenge, where they will take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and the game will be aired on ESPN2.