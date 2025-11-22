Miami volleyball sweeps Duke on Senior Night

On a beautiful Friday night at a packed Knight Sports Complex, the Miami Hurricanes volleyball team swept the Duke Blue Devils in three sets. The No. 14 Hurricanes came in ready for another win as they honored their seniors.

The first set started off strong, led by senior Flomarie Heredia Colon. Duke’s defense pushed back and forth, but the ‘Canes held their momentum and closed out the set 25–20.

In the second set, the Blue Devils’ defense was highly competitive, tying the score multiple times throughout. But Miami, led by Ariana Rodriguez, Naylani Feliciano, Dalia Wilson, and Jazmine Vergara, stayed composed. Heredia Colon sealed the set with the final kill, giving the ‘Canes a 25–22 win.

In the third set, the Hurricanes showed no mercy, dominating from start to finish with a commanding 25–14 victory. Duke couldn’t find any rhythm, and Miami secured the sweep.

Heredia Colon has made a massive impact on this Hurricanes squad on season long. The Dominican Republic native has recorded 624 kills, 164 digs, 52 blocks, and 704 points this season. Not only that—last night, Heredia Colon officially broke the program record for all-time kills.

Following her lead, Ariana Rodriguez has also been impressive with 89 kills, 1,038 assists, 206 digs, and 53 blocks. Rodriguez also secured a new career-high double-double with 31 assists and 10 digs. The returning sophomore has been outstanding all season.

This match was extra special as NFL legend Tom Brady was in attendance cheering on the ‘Canes and congratulating the team during the postgame press session.

Fans were loud from start to finish and later celebrated the seniors during the postgame ceremony. It was a night to remember, and the Hurricanes volleyball team isn’t slowing down anytime soon as they prepare to host No. 15 North Carolina this Sunday.